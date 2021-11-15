Chef's Quick Tips: Selecting a turkey
This week, Stew Leonard of Stew Leonard's shows Tina Redwine how to pick out the best Thanksgiving turkey.
This week, Stew Leonard of Stew Leonard's shows Tina Redwine how to pick out the best Thanksgiving turkey.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0