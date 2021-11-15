Chef's Quick Tips: Selecting a turkey

When it comes to Thanksgiving food, there is something we all want to be thankful for: a turkey your family will be talking about long after the holiday is over. In this week's The Chef’s Pantry, Anna Rossi is letting you in on a delicious secret. You can spatchcock the turkey – it makes the bird crispy, juicy, beautiful, and takes a fraction of the time to cook.

