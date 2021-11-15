ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump ally Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, surrendered to federal authorities on Monday to face contempt charges after defying a subpoena from a House committee investigating January’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon was taken into custody Monday morning and is expected to appear in court later in the afternoon. The 67-year-old was indicted on Friday on two counts of criminal contempt – one for refusing to appear for a congressional deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena.

The indictment came as a second expected witness, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, defied his own subpoena from the committee on Friday and as Trump has escalated his legal battles to withhold documents and testimony about the insurrection.

Trump dismisses rioters’ calls to hang Pence: ‘People were very angry’

If the House votes to hold Meadows in contempt, that recommendation would also be sent to the Justice Department for a possible indictment.

Officials in both Democratic and Republican administrations have been held in contempt by Congress, but criminal indictments for contempt are exceedingly rare.

The indictment against Bannon comes after a slew of Trump administration officials – including Bannon – defied requests and demands from Congress over the past five years with little consequence, including during an impeachment inquiry. President Barack Obama’s administration also declined to charge two of its officials who defied congressional demands.

The indictment says Bannon didn’t communicate with the committee in any way from the time he received the subpoena on Sept. 24 until Oct. 7 when his lawyer sent a letter, seven hours after the documents were due.

Trump announces launch of media company, social media site

Bannon, who worked at the White House at the beginning of the Trump administration and currently serves as host of the conspiracy-minded “War Room” podcast, is a private citizen who “refused to appear to give testimony as required by a subpoena,” the indictment says.

When Bannon declined to appear for his deposition in October, his attorney said the former Trump adviser had been directed by a lawyer for Trump citing executive privilege not to answer questions.

Related
MSNBC

MAGA's Bannon jailed? Judge throws down on Trump ally's riot silence

In a setback for Trump vet Steve Bannon, the judge presiding over his criminal contempt case rejected his attempt to delay proceedings. At the same time, Bannon’s attorney admitted that his conversations outside of the executive branch are not covered by executive privilege. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks it down.Nov. 19, 2021.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rejects Bannon Attempt to Push Contempt of Congress Hearing Into New Year

Trump-appointed federal Judge Carl Nichols slapped down ex-White House strategist Steve Bannon’s request to put off his next court appearance on contempt of Congress charges until January—even as he also declined the prosecution’s request that he set dates for a trial. Bannon phoned in his appearance in Nichols’ D.C. courtroom on Thursday, a day after he pleaded not guilty to allegations he illegally refused to cooperate with the House committee probing the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. His attorney, M. Evan Corcoran, argued that the court should make public a broad swath of unspecified documents that he asserted spoke to the committee’s “authority.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
crossroadstoday.com

Steve Bannon tries to shield himself with ‘podcaster privilege’

Opinion by Norman Eisen, Joanna Lydgate, and Joshua Perry. Editor’s note: Norman Eisen, a former ambassador to the Czech Republic and former President Barack Obama’s “ethics czar,” was special impeachment counsel to House Judiciary Committee in 2019-2020. Joanna Lydgate is the former chief deputy attorney general for the state of...
U.S. POLITICS
Law.com

What Awaits Steve Bannon For His Misbehavior: Nothing Good!

The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was formed on July 1. On Oct. 7, Steve Bannon was subpoenaed for his testimony and production of documents on Oct. 21. On Oct. 8, a lawyer for Bannon wrote in a letter to the...
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

Insurrectionists are finally receiving justice. But the GOP is more unhinged than ever.

Jacob Chansley — the most memorable figure in the Jan. 6 violent insurrection, and certainly the most bizarre given his painted face and horned cap — received 41 months in prison on Wednesday plus a $2,000 fine for obstructing the congressional certification. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly L. Paschall made an impassioned plea, both in the courtroom and in her sentencing memo, for the stiff penalty.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

DOJ sends message to Bannon, others

Steve Bannon's histrionic refusal to comply with a congressional subpoena has finally been stopped short by the U.S. Justice Department, which sought and received a federal grand jury indictment of Bannon on two counts earlier this week. Bannon was taken into custody like any regular citizen. He was later released,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
#Impeachment#In Contempt#Ap#Meadows#The Justice Department#Democratic#Republican
HuffingtonPost

Jared Kushner Reportedly Blew Off Plea To Defuse Trump's 'Coup' Plotting

Jared Kushner rebuffed a desperate plea from the chief of staff of then-Vice President Mike Pence to intercede with Donald Trump on his “dangerous” push to overturn the presidential election, according to ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl. Kushner told Pence aide Marc Short he had neither the time...
POLITICS
AFP

Bannon pleads not guilty to Capitol riot probe charges

Former president Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon entered a "not guilty" plea Wednesday after his arrest on charges of contempt of Congress for refusing to testify on the January 6 attack on the Capitol. One day ahead of the first hearing scheduled in his case, Bannon entered the plea in a federal district court in Washington, without explaining the grounds for his plea. In October Bannon rejected a subpoena to testify to the House special committee investigating the attack by hundreds of Trump supporters on the US legislature. The House then referred the contempt charges to the Justice Department, where a grand jury reviewed the case and voted to indict him on two counts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

“He's Going To Jail”: Insider Says Trump Vet Steve Bannon Knows He’s Toast

Steve Bannon faces up to two years in jail on his indictment for defying subpoenas related to the January 6 investigation. Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg, who knows and worked with Bannon personally, believes he will go to jail. Nunberg also points to Bannon’s media-savviness, saying he could even see him “giving interviews from jail”.Nov. 16, 2021.
POTUS
The Independent

Mary Trump says her uncle Donald will risk 2024 run despite his ‘humiliating’ 2020 defeat

Former President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has changed her mind about her uncle running for president again – she now believes he could try to regain the White House in 2024. “I thought it was impossible because he got defeated so badly [in 2020]. It was such a humiliating loss that I believed he would never put himself at the risk of suffering that kind of narcissistic injury again,” Ms Trump told The Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal podcast. But the Republicans have regained some ground since Mr Trump’s 2020 loss and they could do devastating damage to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Trump’s legal strategy tested in fight with Congress over Jan. 6 records

As president, Donald Trump stymied lawmakers seeking his financial records and the testimony of a close adviser by employing a legal strategy that worked to his advantage even when he lost in court. Trump has turned to these familiar tactics now in a bid to thwart House investigators pursuing accountability...
POTUS
WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

