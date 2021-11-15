ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Creek Township, PA

‘It’s a miracle’: iPad helps locate father, daughter after plane crash

By Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Foreback
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25eRBr_0cxCTCTx00

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. ( WBRE/WYOU ) — State police found a father and daughter alive Monday morning after an overnight plane crash in Pennsylvania, and it was thanks to an iPad.

A man and his teenage daughter were on their way from a local airport to the Poconos when their plane crashed in the middle of state game lands in Bear Creek Township in Luzerne County.

The United States Air Force was able to find their location by tracking an iPad that pinged off a local tower.

Pennsylvania State Police found the two huddled together, suffering from hypothermia.

2 children fall from building at ‘great height,’ 1 dies; 2 adults arrested

Sgt. John Richards said in his 28 years with the Pennsylvania State Police, this is the first time he’s gone to a plane crash and found survivors.

“With the help of the United States Air Force, they were able to track a better location using several pings. Actually, using the cellphone of the pilot and the daughter’s iPad. And the iPad actually led us right to the crash site,” Richards said. “The daughter saves both of them by using her iPad. And the dad was cuddling the daughter that gave her warmth because they were both suffering from hypothermia at the time.”

Both the father and daughter were taken to a local hospital. Police and firefighters are calling their survival “a miracle.”

The National Transportation Safety Board was expected to head to the scene Monday to investigate the plane crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Bear Creek Township, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Bear Creek Township, PA
Bear Creek Township, PA
Accidents
WKRG News 5

One killed in crash on Causeway near Meaher State Park

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber says one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Causeway near Meaher State Park and the Original Oyster House. The crash happened at about 6:15 p.m. Deputies with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating, and Spanish Fort police are assisting. The crash […]
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

Four dead after apparent murder-suicide, involving former Baltimore County officer and family

11/19/21 10:37 a.m. — WDVM initially reported that a shooting ensued between police and the car of interest. This information has since been updated, Maryland State Police has specified that no shooting occurred between officers and the suspect. UPDATE 11/19/21 8:04 a.m. — Maryland State Police are calling Thursday’s incident an apparent murder-suicide after identifying […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Ipad Air#Accident#Sgt
WKRG News 5

Operation Children First nets a dozen arrests in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Operation Children First, a joint effort between several agencies, has netted multiple arrests of people wanted for charges of child neglect or endangerment in the George County area. The George County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force, made arrests in […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Teenagers use fake guns to rob two in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was late Thursday night outside All Saints Episcopal Church in midtown Mobile when five teenage boys approached the two victims. The boys had what looked like guns and robbed the pair. Mobile Police said in a news release they arrived to the scene just after 10:40 on Nov. 18, at […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
iPad
WKRG News 5

Woman carjacked in west Mobile, police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman was carjacked in west Mobile Thursday morning, and now Mobile police are searching for the person responsible. Police say the victim was at the Circle K gas station at Cottage Hill and Dawes Road with her friend when he asked her to give him a ride to an acquaintance’s […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Fatal shooting at gas station in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla (WKRG) — One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting at a gas station Thursday evening in Santa Rosa County. Sgt. Jillian Durkin with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 it happened at the Shell Food Mart on Highway 87 South […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy