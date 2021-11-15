ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to work around toy shortage issues for the holidays

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Finding what's on your kid's wish list may not be so easy this year, so News 12 spoke to experts to help you navigate this season of shortages.

The pandemic is still causing major impacts on the toy business.

"I don’t think the consumer understands the shortage that’s going to happen," says Jim Silver, CEO/Editor-in-Chief of Toys Tots, Pets & More (TTPM)."What happened was COVID shut down factories, which are now reopened but it created a backup at the ports which has now created a shortage in terms of containers because they are lined up at the ports."

Silver says the lack of containers means a major shortage of toys coming this holiday season.

MORE : Check out this list of what toys are hot this season

"You’re talking about anywhere from 20 to 30% less toys being able to get over here."

So how do you work around this to make sure you find the perfect gifts?

Some tips are to try shopping locally, like at specialty stores. There are some unexpected places where you can get toys - Barnes & Noble, CVS and some grocery stores. Look in unexpected places and shop early.

If you are shopping online, check the shipping date often. The experts say the gift buying journey starts with a wish list.

Check out some of the Hot Holiday Toys this season!

The Toy Insider
Toys, Tots, Pets & More (TTPM)
Play Safe

Small businesses worry about getting supplies for holidays due to shortages

Small businesses in the Hudson Valley and across the U.S. say they're worried about getting supplies for the holidays due to supply change shortages. In Pelham, Patty Lambrew, the owner of popular bakery Patty Pops, says sales have been very good but is worried about not having ingredients to make her cakes.
HUDSON, NY
Huron Daily Tribune

Tips for holiday toy safety

Stacker highlights 15 safety tips for those buying toys for children. Readers will heighten their awareness about selecting toys, making sure they are age-appropriate, reading directions, and knowing the dangers of things like batteries, magnets, ribbons, and strings.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Philly

How To Handle Supply Chain Shortages As Holiday Season Approaches

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s something many people have dealt with recently: a shortage of some of their favorite grocery store items. CBS3 looked into how this could affect the holiday season. Grocery shopping these days often involves more than one stop. “Going to like four or five different stores just to get some food,” East Mount Airy resident Cherlisa Smith said. Even then, you might not walk away with everything on your list. “I’m going in here now trying for the third time for the same thing, some chicken breasts,” North Philly resident Dorothy Brown said. Smith says she hasn’t been able to get Lunchables...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
superhits1027.com

Anamosa toy maker can’t fill holiday orders due to supply shortages

ANAMOSA — An eastern Iowa toy company that makes flexible two-lane racetracks is struggling with supply chain troubles, along with many other businesses, as we approach the busy holiday season. Randy Belding, president and co-founder of Blu Track, says they don’t have the necessary supplies to meet current orders, let...
ANAMOSA, IA
WBRE

Stroudsburg’s one-stop-shop for Holiday crafts works through nationwide shortage

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For more than a century, the American Ribbon Manufacturer has served Monroe County with ribbon, crafts, and holiday goods. “It’s a season that’s never been before,” said Assistant Manager of American Ribbon Factory, Joann Pohutski. American Ribbon Manufacturer has been on Ann Street since 1913, starting out as a ribbon mill […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you concerned about food shortages from supply chain issues for the upcoming holiday season?

Food supplies and prices are under pressure from extreme weather, snarled supply chains, worker shortages and rising costs. Supermarkets in some major economies have struggled to keep their shelves fully stocked at points during the pandemic. So, are you concerned about food shortages from supply chain issues for the upcoming holiday season? The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you concerned about food shortages from supply chain issues for the upcoming holiday season? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WINKNEWS.com

Supply chain issues could lead to challenging holiday season for toy-buying

The holidays are right around the corner. If you haven’t started shopping, experts say you might already be behind. All of the pandemic-related supply chain issues are making gift-buying and giving more difficult. The longer you wait, the harder it might be to find what you are looking for. And...
SHOPPING
wpsdlocal6.com

Local toy store affected by supply chain shortage

PADUCAH-- Many of you might have started your Christmas shopping early this year to get ahead of supply chain shortages. The National Retail Federation said in a recent report, 40% of customers are starting their holiday shopping before November. The owner of Learning Railroad in Paducah, Beth Wyatt, is seeing...
PADUCAH, KY
Inside Higher Ed

Work Around Lives vs. Lives Around Work

At this point in the pandemic, I'm struggling to find those silver linings. These in-between COVID times are proving endlessly exhausting. One positive pandemic outcome that I've been thinking about is how academic work might be permanently changed. For some people who work in higher ed — and I'll say...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Boston Magazine

How to Avoid Crowds in Boston around the Holidays, According to Google

Heed the search engine's advice this Thanksgiving and beyond. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Between concerns about inflation and supply chain disruptions, not to mention the lingering possibilities of viral infection, the 2021 holiday season may be stressful enough already. Hoping to keep your anxiety to a minimum by dodging traffic jams, packed parking lots, and long lines? Google has studied your peers’ online behavior and is once again offering some tips this season.
BOSTON, MA
