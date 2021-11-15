Woman Rescued After Falling Down Deep Embankment In Region

Police and firefighters rescued a Western Massachusetts woman after she fell down a steep embankment and into a shallow stream.

The incident took place in Hampshire County around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, when Northampton Police and Northampton Fire Rescue responded behind the Millbank Condominiums for a 53-year-old woman that had fallen down a steep embankment and into a shallow stream, the fire department said.

Police officers were able to pull the woman out, and firefighters extricated the female up the steep embankment using a sled.

The woman was transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for minor injuries.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.