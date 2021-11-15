ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Woman Rescued After Falling Down Deep Embankment In Region

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TSSlq_0cxCSvVp00

Police and firefighters rescued a Western Massachusetts woman after she fell down a steep embankment and into a shallow stream.

The incident took place in Hampshire County around 5:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, when Northampton Police and Northampton Fire Rescue responded behind the Millbank Condominiums for a 53-year-old woman that had fallen down a steep embankment and into a shallow stream, the fire department said.

Police officers were able to pull the woman out, and firefighters extricated the female up the steep embankment using a sled.

The woman was transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for minor injuries.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
NBC New York

5 Bodies Found After Fire Destroys Home in Historic NY Neighborhood

Five people were found dead following a massive fire at a multi-family home in a historic downtown Long Island neighborhood late Tuesday, county officials said. Another five residents escaped the Second Street blaze in Riverhead, which erupted around 10:30 p.m., officials said. The three-story, wood-frame home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived, the Riverhead Volunteer Fire Department.
RIVERHEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Embankment#Accident#Northampton Police#Northampton Fire Rescue#The Millbank Condominiums#Cooley Dickinson Hospital
Daily Voice

Turnpike Jumper Hospitalized: Developing

One person was rushed to the hospital after apparently jumping off of the New Jersey Turnpike overpass and landing on a Newark street early Monday, developing reports say.The incident occurred over Delancy Street around 9 a.m.The victim was purportedly in cardiac arrest.Authorities could not immedi…
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Police ID Missing Delaware River Boaters

New Jersey State Police have identified the two boaters who they said went missing on the Delaware River over the weekend.A search and rescue mission was launched Saturday for Joseph P. McLaughlin, 24, and Brian S. Palangi, 26, both of Deptford, New Jersey State Police spokesperson Adam Dewechter s…
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
capecod.com

Woman airlifted after fall from ladder in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A woman was seriously injured after reportedly falling about 10 feet from a ladder. Rescuers responded to a Widgeon Road residence sometime after 3:30 PM Thursday, and called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
FALMOUTH, MA
KXL

Woman and 2-year-old fall 50 feet at Multnomah Falls

A mother and her 2-year-old daughter are expected to survive after falling 50 feet at a popular tourist destination. They were hiking at Multnomah Falls Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says the toddler started to slip off one of the main trails and when her mother tried to help, they both fell into a creek. First responders took the mother and daughter to the hospital. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office expects they will be okay.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Daily Voice

First Responders Called To Serious Crash In Central Jersey

Firefighters, police and EMS crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in Central Jersey authorities said.The crash occurred about 11:15 a.m. at Jefferson Boulevard and Plainfield Avenue in Edison, according to initial reports.EMS crews had been requested for two victims complaining of injuries, accor…
EDISON, NJ
New Haven Register

Woman dead after being rescued from New Haven house fire

NEW HAVEN — A woman has died after being was taken to the hospital in critical condition after firefighters rescued her from a burning home Saturday morning, said Rick Fontana, New Haven’s director of emergency operations. Firefighters responded to a medical alert at a home on Stevenson Road around 5:20...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Modesto Bee

Woman stranded in forest rescued after mother dies seeking help, Idaho officials say

A hunter found the body of a woman who died while trying to find help for herself and her daughter stranded in an Idaho national forest, officials said. But rescuers discovered the woman’s adult daughter, who has a mental disability, alive in their vehicle Nov. 5 in the Panhandle National Forest, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
162K+
Followers
30K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy