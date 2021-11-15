ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Olszewski announces legislation to create Baltimore County ‘Fair Election Fund’

By Chris Montcalmo
NottinghamMD.com
NottinghamMD.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ApnZD_0cxCSlvn00

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday announced that he will introduce legislation to create Baltimore County’s first public financing system for candidates for County Council and County Executive, beginning with the 2026 election cycle.

Olszewski has proposed a package of reforms in recent months, including a proposed charter amendment to create a system for public financing for candidates.

The Charter amendment passed the County Council in 2019 and was approved by voters during the 2020 election .

“Money should never be a barrier to running for office. The Baltimore County Fair Election Fund will empower a more diverse group of candidates, limit the influence of special interests elections, and strengthen our local elections for years to come,” said Olszewski. “This legislation has been years in the making and I thank all those who have helped Baltimore County take our next steps to ensure our government remains more open, accessible and connected than ever before.”

In March 2021, Olszewski created the bipartisan Fair Election Fund Work Group to propose recommendations for Baltimore County’s Fair Election Fund system. The Work Group issued their final report earlier this fall , and the proposed legislation reflects the group’s recommendations.

“I am looking forward to the implementation of the Fair Election Fund, which will level the playing field and give more citizens an equal opportunity to run for public office,” said Council Chairman Julian Jones.

“This legislation helps implements the ballot initiative supported by tens of thousands of Baltimore Countians from all parties and persuasions,” said County Councilman David Marks. “We all benefit when there is a robust exchange of ideas in the political arena.”

Fair Election Fund Details

Consistent with the Fair Election Fund Work Group’s recommendations, the legislation proposed by Olszewski would create a Fair Election Fund system that would:

For County Executive and County Council candidates:

  • Set a maximum individual contribution limit of $250 for candidates participating in the Fair Election Fund system.
  • Require contributors to be Baltimore County residents in order for contributions to qualify towards the threshold required to receive matching funds.
  • Set a limit of up to $12,000 in funds that can be contributed directly by the candidate, their spouse, or adult members of their immediate family for candidates participating in the Fair Election Fund system.
  • Create a tiered matching fund system to incentivize small dollar contributions for candidates

For County Executive candidates:

  • Set a threshold of at least $40,000 in qualifying contributions from at least 500 contributors before allowing access to matching funds from the Fair Election fund.
  • Place a limit of $750,000 in total matching funds per election.

For County Council candidates:

  • Set a threshold of at least $10,000 in qualifying contributions from at least 125 contributors before allowing access to matching funds from the Fair Election fund.
  • Place a limit of $80,000 in total matching funds per election.

Fair Election Commission Details

Additionally, the proposed legislation would establish a Fair Election Fund Commission consisting of nine county residents who would make recommendations to Baltimore County to ensure the fund is solvent ahead of each election cycle.

To be eligible to serve on the Fair Election Fund Commission, individuals must not be:

  • A candidate for public office in the previous, current, or next election cycle
  • A Chair or Treasurer of an open campaign account
  • An elected or appointed member of a local or State central committee of a political party
  • A lobbyist registered with the County or the State

Seven individuals would be nominated by the County Council — one from each Councilmanic District — and two individuals would be appointed by the County Executive. Appointees would serve four-year terms beginning on May 1 of each year following a midterm election year (2027, 2031, etc.).

The Commission will be responsible for estimating the amount of funding needed during the upcoming election cycle, and shall make annual recommendations to the County Executive on the level of appropriations needed in each forthcoming budget.

The proposed legislation will be introduced at the County Council meeting on Monday, November 15th.

The post Olszewski announces legislation to create Baltimore County ‘Fair Election Fund’ appeared first on Nottingham MD .

Comments / 1

Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

Kemp signs new Floyd County Elections Board legislation into law

Gov. Brian Kemp officially signed the new Floyd County Elections board bills into law, dissolving the current three-member board and replacing it with a new five-member board. Bill sponsors Rep. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome; Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee; and Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, as well as State Senator Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, released the following joint statement:
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
NottinghamMD.com

Councilman Marks: Proposed Congressional redistricting map divides Baltimore County into ‘gerrymandered districts’

PERRY HALL, MD—On Monday evening, the Baltimore County Council proposed a redistricting map that unifies Towson, shifts Perry Hall and White Marsh into an eastside district, and creates two majority-minority districts on the west side. Baltimore County Councilman David Marks says that the boundaries of these districts are compact and rational. “The map is also bipartisan, supported by the four … Continue reading "Councilman Marks: Proposed Congressional redistricting map divides Baltimore County into ‘gerrymandered districts’" The post Councilman Marks: Proposed Congressional redistricting map divides Baltimore County into ‘gerrymandered districts’ appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County releases public code enforcement data dashboard

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Wednesday released a new data dashboard displaying detailed information about code enforcement complaints, violations, and enforcement actions in Baltimore County. This new dashboard expands Olszewski’s unprecedented efforts to provide more information to the public and increase government transparency. “Code enforcement is a critical tool to help ensure vibrant neighborhoods, and this new tool … Continue reading "Baltimore County releases public code enforcement data dashboard" The post Baltimore County releases public code enforcement data dashboard appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

New Baltimore County redistricting map doesn’t create second majority-Black district; it unites Towson in single district

A new Baltimore County redistricting plan introduced Monday fails to create a second majority-Black district despite calls to do so by civil rights groups and residents at a public hearing. The map, obtained Tuesday by The Baltimore Sun, unites Towson into a single-member district after residents of the county seat railed against a previous version of the draft map that split the district. But ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Towson, MD
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
cbslocal.com

Baltimore City Council Announces Legislation To Bring Back Dollar Houses

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby on Monday announced a sweeping legislative package that would bring back dollar houses. The first phase of “House Baltimore” aims to bring back dollar houses for Baltimore’s legacy residents and city workers from disinvested communities, provide grants up to $25,000 to help residents cover emergency fixes, and give seniors facing foreclosure due to predatory reverse mortgages $5,000 grants to help them stay in their homes.
BALTIMORE, MD
marylandmatters.org

Baltimore County Officials Announce Plan For Tiered Public Campaign Financing System

Baltimore County’s public campaign finance system, which is slated to roll out for the 2026 general election, could feature a tiered funding system to prioritize smaller donations under legislation announced by county officials Monday. Baltimore County voters approved a charter amendment last November to create a Citizens’ Election Fund system...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Midterm Election#The County Council#The Work Group#Countians
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Job Club to hold recruitment event on Monday

HUNT VALLEY, MD—The Baltimore County Job Club will hold a recruiting event in Hunt Valley on Monday. The event is being organized by the Baltimore County Department of Economic and Workforce Development and the Maryland Department of Labor as part of National Apprenticeship Week. Jobseekers will be able to meet with sponsors who are actively recruiting for their apprenticeship programs. … Continue reading "Baltimore County Job Club to hold recruitment event on Monday" The post Baltimore County Job Club to hold recruitment event on Monday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County executive proposes public campaign finance legislation

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced a bill creating public financing that candidates for the Baltimore County Council and county executive could start using in 2026. The bill, which will create what Olszewski and others have called a “fair election fund,” will be introduced at the council’s Nov. 15 session, streamed virtually. Democratic Council Chair Julian Jones and ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
ClarkCountyToday

County Charter amendments create new map for 5th district, eliminating countywide chair election

Three county councilors all reside in new District 4. On the Nov. 2 ballot were 10 amendments to the Clark County Charter. Eight of the ten amendments were approved by voters. Seven changes were submitted by a 15-member Charter Review Commission, three from each of the four current council districts and three elected “at large” by the entire county.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Kaleah Mcilwain

New Baltimore City public schools' academic calendar has early release days, new district maps promise fair elections

(Matt McClain/Getty Images) Baltimore City public schools have a new academic calendar. Changes to the academic calendar were approved at yesterday's school board meeting. The new calendar accounts for inclement weather recovery days, and incorporates a number of early release days for students and staff. The new calendar is available here.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Forest Grove News Times

Cornelius calls on Washington County for fair library funding

A report says Cornelius receives $34 per capita in funding from the county, compared to $77 per capita for West Slope.Cornelius is calling on Washington County to adjust funding for libraries to be more equitable. Cornelius Public Library director Karen Hill commissioned a report by Paul Brandon, a library volunteer and retired professor who specialized in educational program evaluations at the University of Hawaii for 40 years, that found Cornelius — where a majority of the population identifies as Latino or Hispanic — receives $34 per capita in funding from the county, compared to $77 per capita for the West...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
cbslocal.com

Baltimore County To Host Town Hall Wednesday On ARPA Funding Spending

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski will host a community input meeting Wednesday evening with the goal of figuring out a plan for the county’s $160.7 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation. The ARPA funding aims to deliver direct relief from the White House to American...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Voice News

New Baltimore city officials sworn in after election

A new mayor and three council members were officially sworn into new terms at a recent New Baltimore City Council meeting. Following the Nov. 2 election, new city Mayor Tom Semaan and new city council member Mel Eason Jr. took their seats at the council table Nov. 8, while council members Ryan Covert and David Duffy began new terms after being reelected.
NEW BALTIMORE, MI
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County to test midge control treatment process on Back River

ESSEX, MD—The Baltimore County Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability is preparing to treat a small, targeted area of Back River next week as proof of concept that helicopter application is a feasible option for controlling nuisance midge populations. The department expects to spray a naturally-occurring bacterial larvacide from a low-flying helicopter during daylight hours on or about Tuesday, November … Continue reading "Baltimore County to test midge control treatment process on Back River" The post Baltimore County to test midge control treatment process on Back River appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County Public Schools’ communications team earns five regional awards

TOWSON, MD—The Chesapeake Chapter of the National School Public Relations Association (CHESPRA) has presented five awards – including an award of excellence – to Baltimore County Public Schools for the quality of its communications efforts. Contest entries were created during the 2020-2021 school year and were judged by an external panel. CHESPRA members include school systems from throughout Maryland, Virginia, … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools’ communications team earns five regional awards" The post Baltimore County Public Schools’ communications team earns five regional awards appeared first on Nottingham MD.
TOWSON, MD
NottinghamMD.com

NottinghamMD.com

Nottingham, MD
2K+
Followers
709
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

 http://www.nottinghammd.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy