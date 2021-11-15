Man killed after his brother’s funeral in NW Indiana

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A man was shot and killed after his brother’s funeral in northwestern Indiana, police said.

“The family had barely started their meal together when this happened, the unrequited grief now compounded,” said the Rev. Michael Surufka of Sts. Monica and Luke Catholic Church in Gary.

Degerie Scott, 41, was killed and another man was wounded Saturday outside the church. Mourners had gathered for the funeral of Chester Scott, 44, who died in October after a car crash.

Police said Scott may have been targeted in the shooting.

The funeral was held elsewhere, but the family had rented a church hall for lunch.

“It is beyond comprehension how anyone can attack a family already in mourning,” Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said.

The Gary Roman Catholic Diocese has offered to pay for Scott’s funeral.

“Keep praying for an end to gun violence and the cycle of revenge that is consuming our young people,” Surufka said on Facebook.