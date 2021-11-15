Man Stabbed Multiple Times During Dispute In Hudson Valley

Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man during a dispute in the Hudson Valley.

The 22-year-old unidentified man was arrested by Ramapo police around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, in Rockland County in the village of Sloatsburg.

According to the Ramapo Police, officers responded to a residence in Sloatsburg at 53 Laurel Road or a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 30-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, police said.

The man was provided medical treatment by officers until EMTs arrived and transported to Westchester Medical Center where he is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

An investigation by Ramapo officers found that the 22-year-old suspect was involved in a dispute with the injured man that became physical.

The 22-year-old was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of felony assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

Tampering with physical evidence

