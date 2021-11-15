ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Man Stabbed Multiple Times During Dispute In Hudson Valley

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Police have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man during a dispute in the Hudson Valley.

The 22-year-old unidentified man was arrested by Ramapo police around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, in Rockland County in the village of Sloatsburg.

According to the Ramapo Police, officers responded to a residence in Sloatsburg at 53 Laurel Road or a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 30-year-old man with multiple stab wounds, police said.

The man was provided medical treatment by officers until EMTs arrived and transported to Westchester Medical Center where he is currently listed in stable condition, police said.

An investigation by Ramapo officers found that the 22-year-old suspect was involved in a dispute with the injured man that became physical.

The 22-year-old was arrested and charged with:

  • Two counts of felony assault
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Tampering with physical evidence

Daily Voice

Long Island Woman Accused Of Killing Girlfriend

A Long Island woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her girlfriend to death at their home.Suffolk County Police reported the incident took place around 11:50 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18, at the home located in Riverhead.According to police, Riverhead Town Police responded to 1142A East Main St…
RIVERHEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

Police are asking the public for help locating a high-risk missing Long Island man.Nassau County Police said John Menso, age 67, of Oceanside, was reported missing on Tuesday, Nov. 17.According to detectives, Menso was last seen by family members in late October at his home in Oceanside. Family mem…
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Paterson Firefighters Douse Neighborhood Blaze

Paterson firefighters doused a Friday afternoon blaze that ravaged one multi-family home and damaged another.No injuries were reported in the Jasper Street fire, which broke out around 1 p.m. and went to three alarms within 20 minutes.Flames roared through the second and upper floors of one 2½-stor…
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck, Airlifted In Central Jersey Crash

Firefighters, police and EMS crews were called on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Central Jersey, authorities said.The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m on Friday at 19 Arbach Lane in Manalapan, initial reports said A medical helicopter was en route to Pine Brook School to take th…
ACCIDENTS
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
162K+
Followers
30K+
Post
47M+
Views
