Loveland, CO

Buy And Save Downtown Sound In Loveland: Less Than $10k Could Do It

By Big Rob
 4 days ago
Our Pal Dave wrote about the legendary Downtown Sound, in Downtown Loveland, closing its doors for good. Well, it turns out this iconic vinyl and instrument shop in Loveland could be given a new life!. Over the weekend Downtown Sound's Facebook Page posted a link to the Facebook Market...

Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado.

