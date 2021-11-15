ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Tensions flare in Arbey death trial as Jesse Jackson visits

By RUSS BYNUM
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mnqog_0cxCRtma00
Ahmaud Arbery-Georgia Trial Rev. Al Sharpton, right, and Barbara Arnwine, founder of the Transformative Justice Coalition, rest their hands on Marcus Arbery's shoulder as Lee Merritt, left, one of the Arbery family's lawyers, speaks about the slain Ahmaud Arbery outside the Glynn County courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Rev. Sharpton led a prayer and spoke out against injustice during the noon break in the trial of three men charged with murder in Ahmaud Abery's shooting death. (Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News via AP) (Terry Dickson)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — A judge denied mistrial requests on Monday at the trial of three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery after defense attorneys claimed jurors were tainted by weeping from the gallery where the slain Black man's parents sat with the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

The morning's testimony was largely disrupted by arguments outside the jury's presence over Jackson's appearance and the family's reaction to a photo of Arbery that prosecutors showed to a witness. The judge said he found some particular defense comments “reprehensible.”

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and pursued the 25-year-old Black man in a pickup truck after spotting him running in their neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020. Their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan joined the chase and took cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times with a shotgun.

Tensions flared in the courtroom Monday morning soon after Jackson sat in the back row of the courtroom between Arbery's parents. Defense attorney Kevin Gough asked the judge to make the civil rights leader leave to avoid unfairly influencing the jury.

Gough, an attorney for Bryan, also complained last week when the Rev. Al Sharpton joined Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, and father, Marcus Arbery Sr., inside the Glynn County courtroom. Gough told the judge Thursday “we don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here."

“There is no reason for these prominent icons in the civil rights movement to be here," Gough said Monday. "With all due respect, I would suggest, whether intended or not, that inevitably a juror is going to be influenced by their presence in the courtroom."

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley declined the request. Courtrooms are generally open to the public, although the judge has limited seating in the public gallery because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The court is not going to single out any particular individual or group of individuals as not being allowed into his courtroom as a member of the public,” Walmsley said. “If there is a disruption, you’re welcome to call that to my attention.”

Jackson told reporters outside the courthouse he came to coastal Brunswick to support justice for Arbery's family, not in response to the attorney's prior remarks about Black pastors.

“As the judge said, it was my constitutional right to be there,” Jackson said. “It's my moral obligation to be there.”

Jackson acknowledged that it was Arbery's mother who wept “very quietly” in the courtroom.

Gough's mistrial request was joined by the two other defense teams. Franklin Hogue, an attorney for Greg McMichael, said he fears the defendants aren't receiving a fair trial in the community.

Jason Sheffiled, one of Travis McMichaels' attorneys, said the weeping caused some jurors to look and see Jackson, an icon “whose autographed picture hung in my mother's loft for decades.”

“Several jurors did look over. Their faces changed (showing) the emotion and sympathy they felt,” Sheffield told the judge.

Walmsley warned the attorneys their own statements may have lured some high-profile figures to the courthouse.

“I will say that is directly in response, Mr. Gough, to statements you made, which I find reprehensible," the judge said.

Walmsley singled out a comment Gough made to back up his “Black pastors” remark last week in which he said: “If a bunch of folks came in here dressed like Colonel Sanders with white masks sitting in the back" before the judge cut him off.

Outside the courthouse last week, Sharpton denounced the disproportionately white makeup of the jury. Walmsley allowed the jury to be sworn in over objections by prosecutors who said several potential jurors were excluded because they are Black, leaving only one Black juror on the panel of 12. Glynn County, where the trial is being held, is nearly 27% Black.

Sharpton said he'll return to the courthouse, and activists said 100 Black pastors will join him.

Bryan and the McMichaels are charged with murder and other crimes. Prosecutors say they chased Arbery for five minutes to keep him from exiting the Satilla Shores subdivision outside the port city of Brunswick. The chase ended when Arbery, trailed by Bryan's truck, tried to run around the McMichaels' truck as it idled in the road ahead. The video shows Travis McMichael confronting Arbery and then shooting him as he throws punches and grapples for the gun.

The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar after security cameras recorded him several times inside a home under under construction, five houses away. The defense says Travis McMichael opened fire in self-defense.

___

Contributors include Associated Press Writer Kate Brumback in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Defense lawyer in Arbery slaying known for pushing limits

ATLANTA — (AP) — When a defense attorney in the trial of three men charged in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery called for Black pastors to be barred from the courtroom, shock and outrage rippled across the country. But for people familiar with his courtroom style, it came as no surprise.
ATLANTA, GA
KRMG

Attorney accuses Arbery advocates of `lynching' defendants

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — The defense attorney who caused an outcry by saying Black pastors should be barred from the murder trial over Ahmaud Arbery's death declared in court Friday that a courthouse rally and other actions supporting the slain Black man's family were comparable to a "public lynching" of the three white defendants.
SOCIETY
KRMG

New indictments: Alex Murdaugh stole almost $5 million

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was indicted Friday on 27 additional charges, with prosecutors saying he stole nearly $5 million in settlement money he had obtained for his dead housekeeper, an injured state trooper and other people and fees meant for his law firm. There...
COLUMBIA, SC
KRMG

Mistrial declared in case of man charged in 18 Texas deaths

DALLAS — (AP) — A Texas judge declared a mistrial Friday in the first murder case against a man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span, but prosecutors vowed to continue to pursue convictions. Judge Raquel Jones issued the ruling when a jury...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brunswick, GA
Brunswick, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
KRMG

White Missouri officer convicted in Black man’s 2019 death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (AP) — A judge on Friday convicted a white Kansas City police officer of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of a Black man, in a case in which prosecutors said police planted evidence. Jackson County Judge Dale Youngs issued the bench...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KRMG

Jury begins deliberations in 'Unite the Right' civil trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A jury began deliberations Friday in a civil trial of white nationalists accused of conspiring to commit racially motivated violence at the deadly “Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville four years ago. The jury in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville is being asked to decide...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KRMG

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jury finds not guilty on all counts

Jurors resumed their deliberations in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the man accused of shooting three people, killing two of them, during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Update 3:57 p.m. EST Nov. 19: Attorneys for the estate of Joseph Rosenbaum have released a statement in response to Friday’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Jackson
Person
Greg Mcmichael
Person
Al Sharpton
KRMG

Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Kenosha shootings

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice in the U.S. Rittenhouse, 18, began to choke up, fell to the floor and then hugged...
KENOSHA, WI
KRMG

FBI looks at land near NJ landfill for Jimmy Hoffa's remains

DETROIT — (AP) — The decades-long odyssey to find the remains of former Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa apparently has turned to land next to a former New Jersey landfill that sits below an elevated highway. The FBI obtained a search warrant to “conduct a site survey underneath the Pulaski Skyway,”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRMG

Denver suburb will pay $15M to settle Elijah McClain lawsuit

DENVER — (AP) — The Denver suburb of Aurora has agreed to pay $15 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the parents of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died after suburban Denver police stopped him on the street and put him in a neckhold two years ago, the city and a family attorney have announced.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Defense Attorneys#Superior Court
KRMG

Former NFL player Zac Stacy charged with attacking ex

ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — Former NFL running back Zac Stacy has been arrested after the mother of his child showed detectives video of him attacking her at her central Florida home, authorities said. Stacy was arrested Thursday evening at the Orlando International Airport after arriving on a flight from...
ORLANDO, FL
KRMG

Justices could rule on Texas abortion ban as soon as Monday

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court could rule as soon as Monday on Texas' ban on abortion after roughly six weeks. The justices are planning to issue at least one opinion Monday, the first of its new term, the court said on its website Friday. There's no guarantee the...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
7K+
Followers
39K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy