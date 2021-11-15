ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Once Called This Rose Oil 1 of Her ‘Fave Products in the World’

By Suzy Forman
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

What beauty products have reached holy grail status for you? Do you have something you repurchase over and over again because you know there’s nothing better out there for your skin? Or are you still on the search for any product — any product at all — that will make your heart skip a beat?

It’s a hard search, especially as our skin can change over time — over the seasons and even just day by day. Back in 2017, however, Kim Kardashian seemed to have found a holy grail for herself in this Epicuren facial oil, and we think it might just be a future favorite for you too!

A few years back, Kardashian posted a photo to her Instagram Story featuring her “2 fave products in the world,” which were the Epicuren a Kukui Coconut After Bath body moisturizer — which you can grab here — and the brand’s Bulgarian Rose Otto facial oil. We wanted to concentrate on the oil, because finding a must-have product for your face is usually hardest of all.

This is a blend of moisturizing oils packed with vitamins and antioxidants. It includes sandalwood oil, apricot oil, meadowfoam oil, jojoba oil, avocado oil, grade seed oil and, of course, cold-pressed rose oil. What does this blend of powerhouse ingredients claim to offer? Soothed, softened, moisturized, comfortable skin. This oil is especially recommended for dry, combination and sensitive skin types!

Another plus is that this oil is both vegan and cruelty-free. The container is recyclable too!

When using this oil, you only need a pea-sized amount for your face, neck and décolleté, so each purchase should last you a while. Epicuren recommends applying it on clean skin after toner but before moisturizer, as opposed to after. You could also try mixing it in with your moisturizer instead. It’s also noted that you can try it as a spot treatment for dry or red patches of skin around the mouth or eye area. You might prefer to do that in the morning and then do the full-face application at night for some top-notch beauty sleep.

If you want your skin to feel pampered — and to stock your shelves with the same skincare as a Kardashian whose skin is always impeccably clear — shoppers say this oil is the way to go. Treat yourself to one — or spoil a friend with a gifted bottle for the holidays. Or both! Both is always an option.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Epicuren here and check out more facial oils here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

