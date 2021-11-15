Kim Kardashian Once Called This Rose Oil 1 of Her ‘Fave Products in the World’

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What beauty products have reached holy grail status for you? Do you have something you repurchase over and over again because you know there’s nothing better out there for your skin? Or are you still on the search for any product — any product at all — that will make your heart skip a beat?

It’s a hard search, especially as our skin can change over time — over the seasons and even just day by day. Back in 2017, however, Kim Kardashian seemed to have found a holy grail for herself in this Epicuren facial oil, and we think it might just be a future favorite for you too!

A few years back, Kardashian posted a photo to her Instagram Story featuring her “2 fave products in the world,” which were the Epicuren a Kukui Coconut After Bath body moisturizer — which you can grab here — and the brand’s Bulgarian Rose Otto facial oil. We wanted to concentrate on the oil, because finding a must-have product for your face is usually hardest of all.

This is a blend of moisturizing oils packed with vitamins and antioxidants. It includes sandalwood oil, apricot oil, meadowfoam oil, jojoba oil, avocado oil, grade seed oil and, of course, cold-pressed rose oil. What does this blend of powerhouse ingredients claim to offer? Soothed, softened, moisturized, comfortable skin. This oil is especially recommended for dry, combination and sensitive skin types!

Another plus is that this oil is both vegan and cruelty-free. The container is recyclable too!

When using this oil, you only need a pea-sized amount for your face, neck and décolleté, so each purchase should last you a while. Epicuren recommends applying it on clean skin after toner but before moisturizer, as opposed to after. You could also try mixing it in with your moisturizer instead. It’s also noted that you can try it as a spot treatment for dry or red patches of skin around the mouth or eye area. You might prefer to do that in the morning and then do the full-face application at night for some top-notch beauty sleep.

If you want your skin to feel pampered — and to stock your shelves with the same skincare as a Kardashian whose skin is always impeccably clear — shoppers say this oil is the way to go. Treat yourself to one — or spoil a friend with a gifted bottle for the holidays. Or both! Both is always an option.

Looking for something else? Shop more from Epicuren here and check out more facial oils here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!