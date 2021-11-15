Project 150: Feed 4 homeless teens Thanksgiving dinner for $25

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some teens don’t have family or even a home to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal but there are agencies stepping in to make sure they don’t miss out.

Project 150 offers free support to homeless and disadvantaged teens in the valley.

With the holidays quickly approaching other groups in the valley are helping the nonprofit provide food to those in need.

A local real estate company has partnered with Project 150 and for every home sold since the beginning of November, $25 is donated towards feeding those in need.

That amount is significant because $25 can feed a Thanksgiving dinner to four people.

Kirby Scofield, of Scofield Realty, said not only is his team of agents raising money, but they will also be packing up the food for delivery.

If you would like to help, you can donate by clicking on this link , or even help pack up the meals this week for delivery.

