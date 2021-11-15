ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P projects record installation of 71 GW of US wind and solar in 2022 amid rising headwinds

By Emma Penrod
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. is currently on track to install 27 GW of new wind generation and 44 GW of solar in 2022, according to a 2022 Electric, Natural Gas and Water Utilities Outlook Report from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Next year's solar installations will double the record capacity installed in...

pv-magazine.com

US landfills could host more than 60 GW of solar

The Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) released a report, The Future of Landfills Is Bright, that offers a guide to considering the value of solar power installed on landfills. The report indicates that more than 63 GW of solar power plant capacity could be located at less than half of U.S. landfills, generating 83 terawatt hours of electricity each year across all 50 states.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a 26-billion-cubic-foot weekly climb in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 26 billion cubic feet for the week ended Nov. 12. IHS Markit had forecast an increase of 24 billion cubic feet. Total stocks now stand at 3.644 trillion cubic feet, down 310 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 81 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded up by 13.4 cents, or 2.8%, at $4.95 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $4.961 shortly before the data.
The Independent

Bill Gates-backed nuclear reactor heading to Wyoming coal town

A small town in Wyoming that’s home to a coal-fired power plant could soon be the site of an innovative nuclear plant, which the project’s billionaire backers Bill Gates and Warren Buffett say could be a major breakthrough for sustainable energy in the US.Mr Gates, in addition to being a co-founder of Microsoft, is chairman of TerraPower, a company which plans to build its Natrium nuclear reactor in Kemmerer, Wyoming, the current home of the Naughton coal plant.Wyoming is America’s top coal-mining state, and TerraPower argues its project will help transition the energy system to something more sustainable.“Our innovative...
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses as EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 2.1 million barrels for the week ended Nov. 12. That was smaller than the average 2.5 million-barrel decrease expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 655,000-barrel rise, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 100,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.3 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 200,000 barrels for the week. December West Texas Intermediate crude was down $1.47, or 1.8%, at $79.29 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $79.84 before the supply data.
The Jewish Press

Israel, Jordan, UAE and US Discuss Joint Solar Farm and Water Projects

Israel is in talks with Jordan, the United Emirates and the United States to agree to joint climate projects, Israel’s Energy Ministry announced on Wednesday. A source briefed on the matter told Reuters that the projects include solar-energy production in Jordan for Israel and desalinated Mediterranean water in Israel for Jordan.
24/7 Wall St.

Fastest-Growing (and Shrinking) Clean Energy Jobs

Clean energy is a growth industry, and increasingly so, but the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020 saw the clean energy workforce shrink by 3.73% from the previous year, according to preliminary data from the 2021 U.S. Energy Employment Report, as analyzed by E2, a nonpartisan group that advocates for environmental and economic policies. The gain […]
pv-magazine.com

Fire risks for rooftop solar

Whether you’re a homeowner looking to cut back on your electricity bill or a corporation seeking ways to reduce your carbon footprint, it’s likely that you have looked into or have already installed rooftop solar. And you wouldn’t be alone. The global rooftop solar market size was valued at $62.4...
utilitydive.com

AEP, Sunflower execs urge FERC to require grid planners to identify renewable energy zones

Grid planners should identify "renewable energy zones" and plan transmission lines to reach those areas, utility officials and other panelists said Monday at a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission technical conference. Planners should also consider multiple scenarios to develop long-range transmission plans that will would meet future needs, according to panelists...
utilitydive.com

Utility PV project optimization software boosts returns by up to 15%

When Peter Todd generates preliminary layouts for his utility PV projects, he SIFTs through his options first. As a senior development engineer at Clearway Energy, Peter is keen on Terrasmart's Solar Instant Feasibility Tool (SIFT) to streamline projects from the get-go. Peter and his colleagues at one of the country's...
Zacks.com

4 Packaging Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Headwinds

AMCR - Free Report) , Packaging Corporation of America (. UFPT - Free Report) are set to gain from solid market prospects despite the abovementioned headwinds. The Zacks Containers – Paper and Packaging industry comprises companies that manufacture paper and plastic packaging products. Their packaging solutions help protect and preserve products while extending shelf life and cutting down wastage across distribution channels. Their products range from containerboard and corrugated packaging to flexible and rigid plastic packaging. Some companies also manufacture dispensing pumps, closures, aerosol valves and applicators for the beauty, personal, home care and healthcare markets. The industry serves a wide array of markets, including food, beverage, food services and other consumer products. They also cater to the chemical, agribusiness, medical, pharmaceutical, electronics and industrial markets.
pv-magazine.com

Bangladesh aiming for 2.3 GW of solar this decade

Bangladeshi officials have said deals are being drawn up for another 12 solar projects in the nation, which will bring 500 MW more generation capacity online. Those projects may benefit from £120 million ($162 million) of climate change mitigation funding pledged by the U.K. government at the COP26 summit being staged in Glasgow. The funding line will aim to help “build resilience, prevent pollution, protect biodiversity, strengthen renewable energy and better manage waste while also supporting women’s leadership, access to finance, education and skills,” according to a press release issued by the U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) on Tuesday.
pv-magazine.com

South Africa’s first solar wheeling project

A 10 MW photovoltaic project developed by Cape Town based solar company SOLA Group has started generating clean energy for the local unit of an Amazon subsidiary three months ahead of schedule. The plant has been described as “the first operational large scale solar wheeling project” in South Africa. South...
