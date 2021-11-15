ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Tennessee-South Alabama: The all-time series

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLM1L_0cxCQvaF00

Tennessee will play its second to last home game of the 2021 season Saturday when it hosts South Alabama in a nonconference tilt.

Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EST and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

The game will mark the second meeting between the Volunteers and Jaguars. The two teams first collided on the gridiron on Sept. 28, 2013 in Knoxville. Tennessee was victorious, 31-24.

The Vols and Jaguars enter Saturday’s game with 5-5 records and both are seeking a victory to become bowl eligible.

In the first meeting between the two schools, South Alabama scored first before Tennessee opened a 31-7 advantage. Tennessee held off a late rally from the Jaguars.

Quarterback Justin Worley threw two touchdown passes, while Rajion Neal and Marlin Lane each had scoring runs to lead the Vols to victory.

Tennessee, under first-year head coach Butch Jones, would finish the season with a 5-7 record.

Tennessee-South Alabama all-time scores

2013: Tennessee 31, South Alabama 24

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

How to watch Troy vs. South Alabama: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The South Alabama Jaguars have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Troy Trojans and are hoping to record their first win since Oct. 11 of 2017. South Alabama and Troy will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Larry Blakeney Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Jaguars should still be feeling good after a victory, while Troy will be looking to regain their footing.
TROY, AL
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Fantasy Football Players to Stash for the Playoffs

Week 11 of the NFL season is upon us, this also brings us to a crucial point in many of our fantasy football leagues. Along with the question what players should I stash for the fantasy football playoffs? Luckily for you I have looked into some top candidates for each position. I will go through and explain my reasoning behind why these players should be stashed. Using a strength of schedule metric and the benchmark of 50% roster-ship in ESPN leagues, I have compiled this list. Without further ado let’s get right into it!
NFL
FanSided

No. 14 Alabama vs South Alabama: preview, TV schedule

When: Tuesday, November 16 at 7:30 pm ET on SEC Network+/ESPN+. After two impressive wins at home to begin the season, Alabama welcomes an in-state opponent to Tuscaloosa in the South Alabama Jaguars. The Crimson Tide are coming-off a 104-88 win last Friday night against South Dakota State inside Coleman...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Will the Jaguars-49ers game be on TV in your area?

Jacksonville returns home to face the San Francisco 49ers after a disappointing showing last week in Indianapolis. The Colts jumped out to a 17-0 lead, and while the defense played much tighter after that point, the offense couldn’t do enough to complete the comeback as the Jaguars lost by six.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Jones
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons made a mistake extending quarterback Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons front office has made their share of head-scratching moves over the last half-decade. Perhaps none more confusing than signing Matt Ryan to an extension that makes it impossible to part ways with the quarterback before the end of next season. While Atlanta could opt to go the...
NFL
The Spun

Report Names LSU’s No. 1 Choice For Head Coaching Vacancy

Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Series#Volunteers#Jaguars#Espnu#American Football
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Quinn says he reached out to Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

On Sunday, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced that he would be stepping away from football to get his mental well-being under control. Ridley first sat out in Week 5, and again in Week 8, as he deals with a personal matter. It’s important to remember that even the very best athletes are human and have lives off the field just like the rest of us.
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

Sorry Not Sorry, Georgia, It’s All Over Now

Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
SPORTS
On3.com

Former Clemson RB Lyn-J Dixon narrows transfer decision to 3

CLEMSON — Former Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon hasn’t committed to a new school yet, but the senior appears to be getting close. Dixon posted on Instagram on Thursday that he is down to a final three. The Georgia native will choose between West Virginia, Oklahoma State and Miami for his final year of eligibility.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Report: Texas chairman attends practice to deliver message personally to Steve Sarkisian

Texas had a special guest at practice on Wednesday. The chairman was reportedly in attendance — and he gave Steve Sarkisian the university’s full support. Kevin Eltife, the Texas chairman of the UT System Board of Regents, went to Longhorns practice Wednesday to personally inform Sarkisian that he has the university’s support, according to Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.
TEXAS STATE
Scarlet Nation

Alabama basketball survives sloppy start to down South Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There will be times later this season when No. 14 Alabama basketball will be punished for sloppy starts like this. Fortunately for the Crimson Tides, Tuesday night’s game against South Alabama proved more forgiving. Alabama fumbled its way to 14 first-half turnovers, including nine over the first...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy