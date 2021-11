GlobalData’s latest report, “Global LNG Liquefaction Industry Outlook to 2025 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction Terminals” says that the global liquefaction capacity increased from 313 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2015 to 457 mtpa in 2020 at an AAGR of 7.6 percent. It is expected to increase from 457 mtpa in 2020 to 750 mtpa in 2025 at an AAGR of 9.9 percent.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO