ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Patty Mills breaks out of shooting slump in historic fashion for Nets

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13MaVq_0cxCQE4M00

Patty Mills has a close friend with very little exposure to the game of basketball, but his philosophy around the sport is one that Mills consistently reminds himself of when he’s on the floor.

“Put ball in basket,” is his friend’s sacred mantra.

Mills struggled to manifest those words in recent games for the Nets, but he broke out of his shooting slump in historic fashion on Sunday, hitting nine 3-pointers off the bench in Brooklyn’s win over the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

Mills didn’t change anything pregame, just simply reminded himself of his friend’s simplistic, but wise, outlook on the sport he knows nearly nothing about.

“It’s amazing, because it’s simple as that sometimes,” Mills said.

Mills’ nine triples are the most by a non-starter in Nets franchise history, and the most in the league so far this season. He finished with 29 points, a season-high, and was a huge boost for a Nets offense that lost sharpshooter Joe Harris to an ankle injury in the first half.

“Nine threes is pretty good to me,” James Harden said. “That’s the beauty of it. It’s a long season and you have tough games, tough stretches, but Patty is a vet. He’s been through a lot and he knows how to get himself out.”

Mills has always possessed a breakout potential with his long-range shooting, which he showed in his first two games of the season, starting a perfect 10-for-10 from downtown, the first seven coming on opening night. The Nets saw how badly they missed a consistent 3-point shooter in last year’s playoffs, when Harris went ice cold, and Mills can now represent another breakout threat down the road. He may fall into a lull at times, but his teammates have no doubt that he can, and will, come alive when they need it most.

“Patty missed a few shots the last couple games, so we knew he was due for a big night,” Kevin Durant said. “His work ethic is top of the line, so it was a matter of time before he started knocking those down, and tonight he got it going, and that’s what we need.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brooklyn Nets quotes: Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and Patty Mills on win vs. Raptors

After trailing by seven coming out of the half, the Brooklyn Nets found a way to bounce back and keep their winning streak alive against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Courtesy of a 35-point third quarter by Brooklyn and a 16-point eruption in the final period from James Harden (28 PTS, 10 REBS, 8 ASTS), they were able to make it five consecutive victories.
NBA
Sporting News

Nets Patty Mills nominated for Australian of the Year award

Patty Mills has been shortlisted as the ACT's nominee for the Australian of the Year award. An NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, and currently playing for the Brooklyn Nets, Mills has been tireless in his work off the court campaigning for social justice causes. NBA League...
NBA
Newsday

Nets get a big night from Patty Mills beyond the arc

With Kyrie Irving on the shelf because he has not complied with the New York City vaccine mandate and is not eligible for all games, the Nets have found themselves searching for a third top scorer on a game-to-game basis to relieve the burden on superstars Kevin Durant and James Harden.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Kevin Durant
ESPN

Patty Mills drops career-best three-point haul in Nets' win over Thunder

Patty Mills has produced another shooting masterclass for Brooklyn, sinking a career-high nine three-pointers in their NBA win over Josh Giddey's Oklahoma City. While Nets superstar Kevin Durant led all scorers with 33 points, Mills again provided the spark off the bench with 29 points in a 120-96 road win.
NBA
numberfire.com

Patty Mills starting for Nets Tuesday in place of injured Joe Harris

Brooklyn Nets guard Patrick Mills is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Mills has been coming off the bench thus far in his Nets tenure, but that will change Tuesday night. Sharpshooter Joe Harris sprained his ankle on Sunday, and he's been ruled out of Tuesday's game. As a result, it'll be Mills who joins the starting lineup for the first time this season.
NBA
Sporting News

Patty Mills exceeding expectations with Brooklyn Nets

It hasn’t taken long for Patty Mills to win over the Brooklyn Nets and their fans. Mills' form during the first month of the 2021-22 NBA season has him as an early contender for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Take a cursory glance at his numbers this season, though, and you would be forgiven for thinking this campaign is much like any other for Mills in the league - pretty much all his numbers are right around his career averages.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nets
New York Post

Patty Mills giving Nets lift in multiple areas in Kyrie Irving’s absence

Plus-minus is not a perfect stat. In small sample sizes, it often can be tossed aside because of the randomness that can warp its numbers. But the longer the season goes on and the more things balance out, the more significant it becomes. Through 16 games, it isn’t Kevin Durant or James Harden who has been a part of the most success while on the floor for the Nets.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Patty Mills reveals Nets’ ‘Blue Collar Boys’ credo

At different times throughout the season, the Brooklyn Nets (now 11-5 and tied for first place with the Miami Heat) have talked about finding their identity. They were pretty honest in saying they didn’t have one at first and didn’t know what theirs would be during the season’s early grind. But it does seem as if one has begun to take shape.
NBA
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“I think it’s over”- Stephen A Smith says about LeBron James considering Lakers poor performance

Stephen A Smith has been religiously vocal about his opinions and theories, and this time it concerns the LA Lakers and the living legend himself LeBron James. There has been a lot of consternation surrounding LA Lakers performance since the season began, and there seems to be no end to it. The Lakers consistent portrays of distorted offense and disarranged defense has been making fans lose hope.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Nets coach Steve Nash reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty verdict

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash expressed his disappoint over the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict. On Friday, news came out that Rittenhouse was acquitted of charges related to the deadly Kenosha shootings he was involved in. The incident left two people dead and badly injured another during protests against racial injustice in 2020. Rittenhouse was found not guilty of all charges he faced.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
FanSided

Gary Payton II prefers a nickname that’s an homage to his Hall-of-Fame dad

As his own NBA career takes off on the league-leading Golden State Warriors, Gary Payton II found a nickname he likes that’s an homage to his HOF father. With a name like Gary Payton II, it’s hard not being compared to Dad — especially when the elder Gary Payton is a Hall of Fame point guard who spent 17 years in the NBA.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
NBA
Sporting News

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's shooting slump continues

The Boston Celtics are going to have to figure out a way to get their star forward Jayson Tatum's shooting touch back again. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) Tatum continued a worrying trend of poor shooting against the Miami Heat on Thursday...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Nikola Vučević battling shooting slump amid role adjustment

Through eight regular-season appearances, Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vučević is averaging 13.8 points on 38.9 percent field-goal shooting, 28.1 percent from 3-point range. Those figures pale in comparison to the gaudy track record Vučević has established since ascending to All-Star status. In 212 games between the beginning of the 2018-19 season, when he made his first All-Star team, and the end of 2020-21, Vučević averaged 21.3 points on 49.2 percent shooting — 37.3 percent from deep — and hit even another level last season, averaging a career-high 23.4 points while shooting a career-best 40 percent from behind the arc.
NBA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy