Frustration grows as Rockets wrap up winless three-game homestand

By Brian Barefield
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

I have no clue why the word streak is synonymous with the Houston Rockets this season, and unfortunately, it is never in a positive way.

Let’s recap what has happened on this three-game homestand.

The Detroit Pistons showed up to Toyota Center, having won one game in the entire season. They were 1-8 to start the season, including four losses in a row, before taking on Houston.

A Rockets victory would have been a great way to start the homestand and show the millions of viewers who watched the game on ESPN they were not as bad as their record indicated. Yet, they allowed Jerami Grant to score a season-high 35 points in a 112-104 loss (analysis).

Portland was next up on the schedule. Although it had only four more wins than Houston, it was 0-6 on the road. This could have been the game the Rockets finally put together a full game and not just a half.

It didn’t happen. The Trail Blazers defeated the Rockets, 104-92 (analysis), using their one-two punch of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, who combined for 37 points.

That left one game for a victory in front of the home crowd before Houston headed back out on the road for a four-game road trip. All it had to do was defeat reigning Western Conference champion Phoenix, who came into Houston on a seven-game winning streak.

I will spare you the details of Sunday’s game. The Rockets lost to the Suns by a large margin, 115-89 (analysis).

Those three games are a snapshot of Houston’s season. The Rockets have lost 11 straight games and are 1-12.

“As you can see, we are struggling,” a frustrated Eric Gordon said after Sunday’s loss. “We have our moments when we do play well in stretches, but not enough to win a game. Of course, we are young, but that is not an excuse.”

Excuses are one thing Rockets head coach Stephen Silas is tired of making for his team. You can see the frustration all over his face during postgame press conferences, where he continuously answers the same questions over and over.

“What can you do to fix the turnover issue?”

“When do you think you will find a rotation that will be successful in multiple games?

Coach Silas has gotten so used to it that he usually tries to answer all the questions in one answer. After the game on Sunday, his entire press conference lasted less than two minutes.

Houston has no time to sulk over its last defeat as it prepares to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, who ironically are on a three-game losing streak.

