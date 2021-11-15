Hawkeye Women Cruise at UNI

No. 9 Iowa Completes 3-0 Week Sunday in Cedar Falls

Iowa Women's Basketball UNI Postgame (; 5:26)

BOX SCORE

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa —The No. 9 Iowa Women’s Basketball team defeated Northern Iowa (UNI), 82-61, inside McLeod Center on Sunday in its first road contest. Sophomore Caitlin Clark recorded her 10 th career double-double and first of the season with 25 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists . McKenna Warnock tallied 17 points and six rebounds while Monika Czinano ended with 16 points and five rebounds.

Iowa held UNI to just nine points in the first quarter. Warnock swished a 3-pointer in the first minute to give the Hawkeyes a 3-0 lead. UNI took a 4-3 lead, but Clark made a 3-point shot to give Iowa a lead they would not relinquish. Iowa held UNI scoreless for over five minutes of the first quarter, forcing five turnovers, three steals, and grabbing 10 defensive rebounds.

Kate Martin started the second quarter off with a steal that turned into two points via a Gabbie Marshall jumper. Kylie Feuerbach was 2-for-2 from the three-point line and Marshall made her one attempt as well to help bring the Hawkeyes to a 17-point lead at the half.

The Hawkeyes kept their momentum in the second half, going on a six-point scoring run. They had zero turnovers in the third quarter and went 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.

Czinano started the fourth quarter with an easy two-point field goal in the paint by way of an assist from Warnock. Iowa scored 25 points in the fourth to secure the 21-point victory – its largest lead of the game.

Game Notes:

Iowa is now 3-0 on the season.

Sophomore Caitlin Clark recorded her first double-double of the season – the 10th of her career – scoring 25 points and pulling down 11 rebounds. She added seven assists to her stat line.

Three Hawkeyes scored in double figures, including Clark (25), senior Monika Czinano (16), and junior McKenna Warnock (17).

Up Next:

The Hawkeyes return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday night to face Southern University. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. (CT) and will be streamed on B1G+ Network. Tickets are on sale at hawkeyesports.com.