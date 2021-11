Stay Focused, Trinity Lutheran Church, Brattleboro, VT, November 14, 2021 Mark 13:5 Jesus said, "Beware that no one leads you astray..." Sometimes we look at what other people are doing or what they have and say to ourselves..."Where did I go wrong?" Outside voices can confuse us into not being satisfied with our own lives. Do not let everything around you pressure or confuse you. Be on your guard. Look inside to your own blessings. There is goodness and blessings in each day. Look at the blessings of your own life and live in gratitude for your day, your life. Work on being aware. Stay focused. Pastor Jon Heydenreich presides, joined by Kris Grotz-Kuch as assistant minister, Ron Solberg as reader and Marsha Heydenreich on the piano. No matter who you are in your walk of faith, or where you are in that journey, you are invited to the communion table at Trinity Lutheran Church. Trinity Lutheran Church is an ELCA congregation, more or less traditional and relaxed, and a Reconciling in Christ congregation where all are welcome.

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 5 DAYS AGO