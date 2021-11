The Zhiyun Crane M3 gimbal at first seems like an impressive bit of kit – it's smaller and more lightweight than most other gimbals for mirrorless cameras, and it benefits from a stylish white finish. The buttons and joystick are perfectly placed so that you can easily control the gimbal, and the handle fits nicely in your hand. However, it isn't the easiest gimbal to balance and it has some difficult adjustment points. So if you want to frequently change lenses you'll spend a lot of time a) getting frustrated and b) trying to balance it.

