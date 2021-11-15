ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The fight goes on’: Argentina’s Peronists seek positives in rubble of defeat

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s Peronists licked their wounds on Monday after a damaging midterm election defeat, where the conservative opposition gained in key congressional battles across the country and erased the ruling coalition’s Senate majority. The opposition Juntos coalition, badly defeated in presidential elections in 2019, hammered the...

