Protesters demonstrate outside Mitch McConnell's home in Washington DC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of protesters gathered outside U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's home in Washington, D.C.. The protesters...www.wdrb.com
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of protesters gathered outside U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's home in Washington, D.C.. The protesters...www.wdrb.com
Protesting elected officials at their homes is a path we don’t want to take. Nothing good will ever come of it and it will almost certainly lead to a tragedy at some point. As a culture we need boundaries. Politics included.
why do they not protest outside pelosi's? she is a GD criminal that profits off her position in illegal ways, yet pretends to be supporting the little guy
What’s that going to do…all these protests are killing me because at the end of the day he is going to do what he wants to do.
Comments / 54