At least eight people have died and hundreds of others have been injured in a crowd surge incident at a festival in Houston last night (Nov. 5). The Astroworld event, headlined by rapper Travis Scott, was halted during his performance as the scale of the tragedy became clear. Multiple news outlets reported that 17 people had been taken to hospital, 11 suffering cardiac arrest, with all but three of those succumbing to their condition. A further 300 people were treated for minor injuries.

HOUSTON, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO