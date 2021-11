Until something changes in his play, Jakub Zboril should remain a nightly fixture in the Boston Bruins lineup. He’s done plenty to deserve it. Zboril started the season as the B’s seventh defenseman, but a string of poor performances from Mike Reilly saw him get healthy scratched, with Zboril getting opportunities in each of the last two games. He’s made good use of them, in particular Saturday’s win over the New Jersey Devils in which Zboril played so well head coach Bruce Cassidy basically had no choice but to leave him in Sunday.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO