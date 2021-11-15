Central Pasco job fair slated for Friday

Pasco County's Utilities Administration Building, at 19420 Central Blvd. in Land O' Lakes [ Pasco County ]

LAND O’LAKES — Pasco County Human Resources is sponsoring a central county job fair from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at the Pasco County Utilities Building at 19420 Central Boulevard in Land O’Lakes.

The county has numerous positions open ranging from 911 operators to bus drivers and is anxious to introduce potential new employees to Pasco’s organization and employee benefits. Applicants are encouraged to attend in appropriate attire and with copies of resumes available. They should be ready for on-the-spot interviews.

Other departments where positions are available include GoPasco, the county’s bus system, parks, emergency services, engineering, utilities customer service, public works, utilities operations, libraries, facilities and building construction services.

To see a video related to Pasco County as a workplace, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCQP2sWiMlk. Job openings and descriptions for positions across the county can also be viewed on the county’s website at https://www.pascocountyfl.net/279/Human-Resources.