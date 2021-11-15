ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Central Pasco job fair slated for Friday

By Barbara Behrendt
 4 days ago
Pasco County's Utilities Administration Building, at 19420 Central Blvd. in Land O' Lakes [ Pasco County ]

LAND O’LAKES — Pasco County Human Resources is sponsoring a central county job fair from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at the Pasco County Utilities Building at 19420 Central Boulevard in Land O’Lakes.

The county has numerous positions open ranging from 911 operators to bus drivers and is anxious to introduce potential new employees to Pasco’s organization and employee benefits. Applicants are encouraged to attend in appropriate attire and with copies of resumes available. They should be ready for on-the-spot interviews.

Other departments where positions are available include GoPasco, the county’s bus system, parks, emergency services, engineering, utilities customer service, public works, utilities operations, libraries, facilities and building construction services.

To see a video related to Pasco County as a workplace, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BCQP2sWiMlk. Job openings and descriptions for positions across the county can also be viewed on the county’s website at https://www.pascocountyfl.net/279/Human-Resources.

Tampa Bay Times

Florida unemployment rate dips to 4.6 percent

TALLAHASSEE — Florida’s jobless rate dropped to 4.6 percent in October, with a state economist saying the dip represents “continued positive growth” of people back in the labor force during the COVID-19 pandemic. The October rate was down from 4.8 percent in September and represented an estimated 491,000 Floridians being...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis enacts new laws on school mask, vaccine mandates

Florida has new laws about COVID-19 protocols in schools. Mask mandates are no longer allowed, but you can wear a mask if you want. Quarantines of asymptomatic students without a positive test result? Forget about it. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the measure into law on Thursday. Read on for the latest on that story and more Florida education news. • As a side note, there won’t be a news roundup next week. Enjoy your holiday.
EDUCATION
Tampa Bay Times

Florida schools react to increased parent, public participation

The role parents and the public play in the public school system continues to gain attention throughout Florida, as some raise questions and concerns about book content and other issues. As they demand a bigger voice, some districts are reacting by closing off some aspects of commenting, while others are launching investigations. Read on for the latest on that story and more Florida education news.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough limits summer fertilizer use

TAMPA – Hillsborough County wants to reduce fish-killing pollution in Tampa Bay. Wednesday, commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance limiting fertilizer use during Florida’s rainy season. It prohibits application of landscape fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorus from June 1 to Sept. 30 each year. The goal is to reduce Red Tide...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

HART hopes Riverwalk is the magic link for its Tampa AV pilot.

TAMPA — The sleek autonomous vehicle looks like a minibus, but it purrs like a kitten. Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority CEO Adelee Le Grand relaunched the driverless, electric AV vehicle, which carries up to six passengers, outside the Armature Works on Friday, the northern tip of its modest run down Highland Street to the parking lot of the Barrymore Hotel.
TAMPA, FL
