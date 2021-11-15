ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MN

St. Charles Man Ejected During Rollover Crash

By Andy Brownell
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St. Charles, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Charles man was airlifted to St. Mary's hospital following a rollover crash in Winona County Sunday afternoon....

Winona Stabbing Victim Died After Delay in Seeking Medical Care

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail was set at $300,000 for Winona man after he was formally charged this week with second-degree murder and second-degree assault. A criminal complaint filed in Winona County Court this week alleges 38-year-old Sean Emmons caused the death of another man in September. Court records indicate investigators were told by witnesses that Emmons had caught his girlfriend in bed with the victim and stabbed him in the leg on September 11th. The victim then waited until Monday to seek medical attention and died at a La Crosse hospital on September 15th.
WINONA, MN
Austin Man Admits to Murder Charge For Killing Stepson

A plea agreement has been reached in an Austin murder case. 28-year-old Jaime Vaca today entered guilty pleas to second-degree murder and attempted murder charges for killing his 15-year-old stepson and critically wounding his wife. He was arrested after Austin police responded to a domestic dispute on December 15th last year and found both victims suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.
AUSTIN, MN
Statewide Alert Issued For Missing Rochester Teenager

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - For the second time today, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a statewide alert for a missing person from Rochester. Rochester Police say 17-year-old Destynee Stream was last seen on Tuesday. She was leaving school, but her direction of travel and possible destination is not known.
ROCHESTER, MN
