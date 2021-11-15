TN vs. KY kicks off 34th annual blood drive competition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the 34th edition of the Orange and Blue Blood Drive competition, the University of Tennessee ( MEDIC Regional Blood Center ) is taking on the University of Kentucky (Kentucky Blood Center).

The competition will measure who collects the most blood between Nov. 15-19, and Knoxvillians, MEDIC is looking for redemption after losing the previous two years. Not only is the competition important, but MEDIC says this drive comes at an important time due to the center’s critically low status for O Positive, O Negative, and B Negative blood types.

MEDIC encourages donation by offering a special edition t-shirt, a $10 e-gift card, several restaurant coupons, and a ticket to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Fantasy of Trees.

Appointments are preferred and donors can schedule at one of our four centers (Ailor Ave., Farragut, Athens, or Crossville) or schedule at one of the mobile drives. You’re asked to call 865-524-3074 or schedule here .

MEDIC provides blood for 24 hospitals in 22 counties in Tennessee.

Donation Center and Mobile Drives

Ailor Avenue – 1601 Ailor Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920

Farragut/Kingston Pike – 11000 Kingston Pike, Ste. 4,

Farragut, TN 37934

Athens – 213 E. Washington Ave., Ste. 104, Athens, TN 37303

Crossville – 96 Hayes St., Ste. 202, Crossville, TN 38555



Monday :

Blount Memorial Hospital – 10 AM to 6 PM

Food City/AJ Hwy – 10 AM to 6 PM

UT/Neyland Stadium/Gate 21 – 10 AM to 5 PM

Walmart/Morristown – 10 AM to 6 PM

Tuesday :

UT Ag Campus – 8 AM to 4 PM

UT/Neyland Stadium/Gate 21 – 10 AM to 5 PM

Food City/Tazewell – 10 AM to 6 PM

Kingston Gravel Pit – 11 AM to 6 PM

Wednesday :

Pellissippi State Campus/Knoxville – 8:30 AM to 4 PM

Walmart/Sevierville – 10 AM to 6 PM

UT/Neyland Stadium/Gate 21 – 10 AM to 5 PM

Hammer’s/Halls – 11 AM to 7 PM

Thursday :

Walmart/Jefferson City – 10 AM to 6 PM

UT Science and Engineering – 10 AM to 5 PM

UT/Neyland Stadium/Gate 21 – 10 AM to 5 PM

Books-A-Million/Oak Ridge – 10 AM to 6 PM

Friday :

Walmart/Newport – 10 AM to 6 PM

Walmart/Clinton – 10 AM to 6 PM

UT/Hodges Library – 10 AM to 6 PM

Walmart/Maryville – 11 AM to 6 PM

