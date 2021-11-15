ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

TN vs. KY kicks off 34th annual blood drive competition

By Caleb Wethington
WATE
WATE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PDe7u_0cxCJtUu00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the 34th edition of the Orange and Blue Blood Drive competition, the University of Tennessee ( MEDIC Regional Blood Center ) is taking on the University of Kentucky (Kentucky Blood Center).

MEDIC avenges Vols loss to Florida with friendly blood donation win against Lifesouth

The competition will measure who collects the most blood between Nov. 15-19, and Knoxvillians, MEDIC is looking for redemption after losing the previous two years. Not only is the competition important, but MEDIC says this drive comes at an important time due to the center’s critically low status for O Positive, O Negative, and B Negative blood types.

MEDIC encourages donation by offering a special edition t-shirt, a $10 e-gift card, several restaurant coupons, and a ticket to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Fantasy of Trees.

READ: More top stories on WATE.com

Appointments are preferred and donors can schedule at one of our four centers (Ailor Ave., Farragut, Athens, or Crossville) or schedule at one of the mobile drives. You’re asked to call 865-524-3074 or schedule here .

MEDIC provides blood for 24 hospitals in 22 counties in Tennessee.

STAY INFORMED: Download: the WATE 6 On Your Side News and Weather Apps

Donation Center and Mobile Drives

Ailor Avenue – 1601 Ailor Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37920
Farragut/Kingston Pike – 11000 Kingston Pike, Ste. 4,
Farragut, TN 37934
Athens – 213 E. Washington Ave., Ste. 104, Athens, TN 37303
Crossville – 96 Hayes St., Ste. 202, Crossville, TN 38555

Monday :
Blount Memorial Hospital – 10 AM to 6 PM
Food City/AJ Hwy – 10 AM to 6 PM
UT/Neyland Stadium/Gate 21 – 10 AM to 5 PM
Walmart/Morristown – 10 AM to 6 PM
Tuesday :
UT Ag Campus – 8 AM to 4 PM
UT/Neyland Stadium/Gate 21 – 10 AM to 5 PM
Food City/Tazewell – 10 AM to 6 PM
Kingston Gravel Pit – 11 AM to 6 PM
Wednesday :
Pellissippi State Campus/Knoxville – 8:30 AM to 4 PM
Walmart/Sevierville – 10 AM to 6 PM
UT/Neyland Stadium/Gate 21 – 10 AM to 5 PM
Hammer’s/Halls – 11 AM to 7 PM
Thursday :
Walmart/Jefferson City – 10 AM to 6 PM
UT Science and Engineering – 10 AM to 5 PM
UT/Neyland Stadium/Gate 21 – 10 AM to 5 PM
Books-A-Million/Oak Ridge – 10 AM to 6 PM
Friday :
Walmart/Newport – 10 AM to 6 PM
Walmart/Clinton – 10 AM to 6 PM
UT/Hodges Library – 10 AM to 6 PM
Walmart/Maryville – 11 AM to 6 PM

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WATE

Investigation: What happened to Honor Flight Northeast TN?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Some Tri-Cities volunteers are working to rebuild the local chapter of the non-profit charity called Honor Flight. The non-profit organization compromised of independent hubs across the country raises money to host veterans on trips to Washington D.C. to visit America’s war memorials. The veterans travel at no cost. “They do […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Walk-On’s holds signing event for Vols walk-ons

The name, image and likeness rules that passed in the summer have helped the top players in college athletics the most, but Tennessee walk-on wide receiver Grant Frerking has found a way for guys a little further down the roster to benefit as well.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Vols baseball, Vitello honored after historic season

The Tennessee baseball team coach Tony Vitello wrapped up their fall season this week, and were able to look ahead and preview different position groups and the progress the team has made. He was also able to reflect on a career moment on Wednesday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Farragut, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Florida State
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Crossville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Government
City
Athens, TN
City
Oak Ridge, TN
WATE

Gov. Lee announces end to Tennessee’s COVID-19 State of Emergency

“I am not renewing the COVID-19 state of emergency that expires tonight. For almost 20 months, this tool has provided deregulation and operational flexibility for hospitals and industries most affected by COVID’s challenges. Should our state face any future surges, we will consider temporarily reinstating this tool, but in the meantime, we are evaluating opportunities for permanent deregulation.”
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TBI: Missing Sullivan County 16-year-old found safe in Georgia

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 16-year-old Elijah Wilcox was found safe. According to the TBI, he was found in Temple, Georgia. Previous: SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Child Alert on Friday for a missing 16-year-old out of Sullivan County. According to the TBI, Elijah […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#East Tennessee#Weather#Mobile#Kentucky Blood Center#Knoxvillians#Farragut Kingston Pike#Kingston Pike Ste#Ste 104#Blount Memorial Hospital#Ut Ag Campus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Athens
News Break
Politics
WATE

WATE

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy