Cast of ‘The Tempest’ at Laboratory Theater of Florida gives inside look at the production

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The cast of William Shakespeare’s ‘The Tempest’ at the Laboratory Theater of Florida joined More in the Morning on Monday to give us an inside look at the production.

The production is fun for the whole family and boasts an impressive cast. The tale has been abridged to under two hours.

Television actor John McKerrow, who plays Prospero, stars in the production along with Esther Peterson, who plays Ariel.