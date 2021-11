You are stepping into the new year with a shiny, brand-new car. You can’t wait to take it out on the road and break it in. But how exactly do you do that? Breaking in a new car is a practice that has been recommended by manufacturers for decades. The ritual is often referred to as conventional wisdom. It involves a combination of driving techniques, precautions, and maintenance tasks to help extend a car’s lifespan. Properly breaking in your automobile will ensure that early engine wear is kept to a minimum, oil flows smoothly and evenly through all moving parts, and components such as the piston rings and transmission adjust to each other.

