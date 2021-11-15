St. Louisans Caught ‘Em All at Pokémon Go Event in Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Pokémon GO players gathered in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis where a Pokémon GO Safari Zone event was held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. 10,000 tickets were sold for the three-day event. Because of COVID-19, the event was modified so those that purchased a ticket to attend had the option of going virtually. During the weekend throngs of Pokémon GO players wandered around Tower Grove Park hoping to capture special characters from the Pokémon franchise. The game, which has millions of users worldwide, uses your smartphone's GPS to place you in an augmented reality game space that is layered on top of the real world. Characters "appear" virtually around areas like parks, at landmarks and businesses and then players use their phones to try and capture them. Tickets for the event are sold out but the park is open to the public interested in seeing the "Safari Zone".

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO