St. Louisans Caught ‘Em All at Pokémon Go Event in Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of Pokémon GO trainers from across the world gathered for a cold and cloudy weekend in Tower Grove Park for the Pokémon GO Safari Tower Grove Park event (4257 Northeast Drive). The event...

Cherokee Street Jazz Crawl Celebrates St. Louis’ Music and Dance Scene [PHOTOS]

A musical festival took place over the weekend on Cherokee Street. Dubbed the "Cherokee Street Jazz Crawl," the neighborhood was alive with people dancing and music playing. The day-long music fest was free to attend and included the many shops of Cherokee. It ran all day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Over 50 musicians participated, with promoters saying the event was "a celebration of the city’s urban music and dance scene, and simply an amazing party." The festival finished with a dance battle.
Saucy Porka Will Open Its First St. Louis Location in Midtown

St. Louis will soon be getting a taste of globally-inspired Asian and Puerto Rican fusion cuisine courtesy of Saucy Porka (3900 Laclede Avenue). The Chicago-based restaurant has plans to open its first location outside of the Windy City in the former Kaldi's Coffee location on Vandeventer Avenue. Though no firm opening date has been set, owner Amy Le hopes to welcome her first diners in late December or early January.
Tips on Opening Your Own Art Gallery in St. Louis

Are you dreaming about opening your own gallery, but find it an insurmountable task? So read along here! It is not as unrealistic as you might think. If you love art and dream of opening your own art gallery in St. Louis, why not act on it? This is the perfect opportunity to follow your wishes and take the step into entrepreneurism. Being your own boss can be amazing, and we see a lot of people opening up their own shops.
Sisters Sandwich Shoppe in Southampton Is Charming and Delicious [PHOTOS]

Sisters Sandwich Shoppe owners Tracy Calabro and Jules Karagiannis originally began as coffee shop owners in the Southampton neighborhood. But, when residents continuously clamored for a deli shop in the neighborhood when they visited the coffee spot, Calabro and Karagiannis answered the call — and nailed it. Read Cheryl Baehr's...
Tower Grove Park prepares for massive Pokémon Go event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A massive event is coming to Tower Grove Park next weekend and you may not realize what all the fuss is about. Pokémon Go is one of the most popular augmented reality games on the planet. They are bringing one of their international Safari Zone events to St. Louis and there […]
Photos: Pokémon GO fans swarm Tower Grove Park in St. Louis

Pokémon GO players gathered in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis where a Pokémon GO Safari Zone event was held on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. 10,000 tickets were sold for the three-day event. Because of COVID-19, the event was modified so those that purchased a ticket to attend had the option of going virtually. During the weekend throngs of Pokémon GO players wandered around Tower Grove Park hoping to capture special characters from the Pokémon franchise. The game, which has millions of users worldwide, uses your smartphone's GPS to place you in an augmented reality game space that is layered on top of the real world. Characters "appear" virtually around areas like parks, at landmarks and businesses and then players use their phones to try and capture them. Tickets for the event are sold out but the park is open to the public interested in seeing the "Safari Zone".
Video-Pokémon GO fans swarm Tower Grove Park in St. Louis

Kevin Donegan, from Minneapolis, talks about Pokémon GO and why he traveled St. Louis for the Pokémon GO Safari Zone held in Tower Grove Park Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Donegan has traveled the world to play the game in different cities. Video by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com. Photos: Pokémon GO fans...
