While country icons Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash were both married more than once, their shared relationship is the one that can't be separated from their music or their legacies. The singers were married from 1968 until 2003, the year they both died—June in May and Johnny in September. Together, Johnny and June had one child, John Carter Cash, who was born in 1970. John followed his parents' footsteps into the country music world, working in multiple aspects of the industry. Now 51, he also has a family of his own, who are carrying on their famous family's history. Read on to find out more about John Carter Cash.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 6 DAYS AGO