BOSTON (CBS) — Earlier this week we told you about a near total Lunar Eclipse happening Thursday night. I sort of downplayed it given the forecast for clouds and rain. Today, I am here to say, don’t give up! We just might have a chance of catching the end of the eclipse tonight as the clouds are clearing! It’s going to be tight as the clouds will be in the process of clearing while the eclipse is in full swing. The eclipse/weather timeline: (WBZ-TV graphic) 1:00 a.m. Penumbra First Visible: This is the lighter shadowing portion and likely not very visible to the...

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO