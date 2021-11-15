Spiced Rum Raisin Caramel Icebox Cake

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I remember reading Garfield comics as a kid and feeling an intense kinship as the fat cat tossed pawfuls of lasagna in his face while “I Love Lasagna” floated in the thought-bubble above his head. Same, Garfield. Same.
This moist meatloaf recipe is full of sweet caramelized onions and topped with a rich brown gravy. If you don't want to make homemade brown gravy, you can use a brown gravy mix. No worries! It'll still be delicious. Cuisine: American. Prep Time: 10 minutes. Cook Time: 1 hour. Total...
I’ve had the wind knocked out of me. I’m heartbroken and coping with the feeling of betrayal by an institution I’ve always been loyal to and thought (wrongly so) would never dare hurt me: Panera Bread Co. One fateful day last month, Panera took their delicious baked potato soup off...
Fluffy mashed potatoes can be found on my table year-round, but I always try to make them extra special for Thanksgiving. Although I thought I had tested every trick and tip for getting the best texture, I recently stumbled upon one I hadn’t seen before: Adding a pinch of baking powder.
Pecan cobbler? Oh, my! At my house, we topped this pecan cobbler with pecan halves, but next time we'll just use chopped pecans (the halves got hard when baked). This cobbler recipe is really good the next day warmed for about 25 seconds in the microwave, then topped with vanilla ice cream.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
My Tennessee grandmother, fondly known by family members of all ages as Nannie June, was always happy to feed hungry visitors. In her heyday, she cooked up large spreads every Sunday afternoon and every holiday, or anytime the occasion called for it. I remember bowls of tomato and cucumber salad...
The holiday celebrations have officially arrived at Scooter’s Coffee as the brand rolls out tasty new menu options like the Holiday Spice Caramelicious latte and the new Sugar Cookie Latte. Scooter's Coffee's new holiday menu is packed with warming holiday drinks and delicious baked-from-scratch confections. One of the most hotly...
When the weather turns chilly, I love a mug of hot chocolate. It's just that most can be so disappointing. Sickly sweet. A laundry list of ingredients (that should never be found in hot chocolate.) This is different. Elevated. Trust me when I tell you to make this the second your CARAMEL infused sugar arrives on your doorstep.
This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
There’s an abundance of apples at Abby Love’s Dripping Springs bakery during the fall. The pastry chef sources the fruit from farms across the state, and then adds the apples to sandwiches, cakes, danishes, pies, salads, and, if you can believe it, more. “We’re using them everywhere right now,” says...
Move aside, ; there’s a new loaf in town. It’s Aran Goyoaga’s spiced sweet potato cake with cream cheese frosting, and it just so happens to be gluten free (along with all the other delights from her new cookbook, Cannelle et Vanille Bakes Simple). “This is a tall, spiced snack...
Many foods are so much better when they're homemade — and caramel is undoubtedly one of them. There's just something about this thick, creamy, and sweet sauce that is so wonderful when it's made fresh. If you thought that you could only get world-class caramel at an ice cream joint or your local coffee spot, then you thought wrong. This homemade caramel sauce is really easy to make, and it tastes incredible. We also love the fact that you don't need to leave the comfort of your own home to make and enjoy it.
This pumpkin icebox cake has all the flavors of my favorite fall coffee! An espresso layer with a pumpkin layer and graham crackers makes this super delicious and so easy. A perfect Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving dessert!. Now this is a cake I can get behind. Oh my gosh. Yes that...
Honestly, this warm, cheesy dip is heaven, especially served with some chilled bubbles or a Chardonnay at the beginning of the meal. Heat the oil in a large frying pan over medium-high heat. Cook the fennel for 6 minutes or until soft and caramelized. Combine the caramelized fennel with the thyme, Brie, and Parmesan in an ovenproof serving dish.
Whether you’re looking to upgrade your desk lunch or round out your dinner party menu, this easy salad is for you. Combine farro with fresh herbs, chopped almonds, Sun-Maid California Golden Raisins and green olives. Finish with a zesty homemade dressing. A dish full of flavor in just 15 minutes? Yes, please.
(Nov. 12, 2021) Successful cooking is based on knowledge, comprehension is enhanced with specifics. Pork loin and pork tenderloin are similar, but in actuality are very different. Following is a brief summation of both types of meat. A pork loin is the muscle that runs along the back between the...
