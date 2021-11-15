Spiced Rum Raisin Caramel Icebox Cake

Many foods are so much better when they're homemade — and caramel is undoubtedly one of them. There's just something about this thick, creamy, and sweet sauce that is so wonderful when it's made fresh. If you thought that you could only get world-class caramel at an ice cream joint or your local coffee spot, then you thought wrong. This homemade caramel sauce is really easy to make, and it tastes incredible. We also love the fact that you don't need to leave the comfort of your own home to make and enjoy it.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO