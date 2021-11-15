The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is being dissected on TikTok

After Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges for his involvement in the Kenosha, Wis. shootings last year, members of Hollywood spoke out, calling the verdict “hollowing” and saying that “the system defeated true justice, once again.”
During the summer 2020 protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse shot and killed two men and injured another with a semi-automatic rifle. He faced several charges, including first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. During the trial, Rittenhouse and his...
Comments / 0