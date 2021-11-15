ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is being dissected on TikTok

By Rachel Lerman
SFGate
 4 days ago

Ninety-five million viewers watched police cars chase O.J. Simpson in a white Ford Bronco on TV in 1994, and even more tuned in to watch the verdict of his trial the next year. Meanwhile, the hashtag #rittenhouse - referring to Kyle Rittenhouse, who is on trial right now -...

www.sfgate.com

Variety

Hollywood Reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse’s Not Guilty Verdict: ‘Terrifying Day in America’

After Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges for his involvement in the Kenosha, Wis. shootings last year, members of Hollywood spoke out, calling the verdict “hollowing” and saying that “the system defeated true justice, once again.” During the summer 2020 protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse shot and killed two men and injured another with a semi-automatic rifle. He faced several charges, including first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. During the trial, Rittenhouse and his...
KENOSHA, WI
CBS Denver

Denver Attorney Files Civil Action In Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Fallout from happened on an August 2020 night in Kenosha, Wisconsin is not over. There’s more legal action ahead. Denver attorney Milo Schwab represents two of those who were shot. Kyle Rittenhouse, left, listens as his attorney Mark Richards gives his closing argument (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) “A criminal case and civil case are different, but we are reaching for larger questions,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger in an interview before testimony in the criminal trial began. His clients are the family of Joseph Rosenbaum, one of those who died. And Gaige Grosskreutz who was wounded by Rittenhouse’s gun....
DENVER, CO
Fox News

CBS slammed after tweeting Rittenhouse testified he 'murdered two men': 'Straight up libelous'

Readers were infuriated with CBS News after the outlet tweeted that Kyle Rittenhouse testified in court Wednesday that he "murdered two men." Rittenhouse is charged with two counts of intentional homicide, one count of attempted homicide, recklessly endangering safety and illegal possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, following a deadly encounter in Kenosha, Wisc., last year. Rittenhouse and a friend said they traveled to Kenosha at the time to protect local businesses in the midst of riots over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
The Independent

Judge Schroeder blasted over Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: ‘He ‘virtually demanded’ not guilty’

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse “virtually demanded” the jury find him not guilty and oversaw a blatant miscarriage of justice, the Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor says.Mandela Barnes criticsed Judge Bruce Schroeder’s conduct after 18-year-old Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts at the end of his homicide trial in Kenosha on Friday.“Over the last few weeks, many dreaded the outcome we just witnessed,” Mr Barnes said in statement.“The presumption of innocence until proven guilty is what we should expect from our judicial system, but that standard is not always applied equally. “We have seen so many Black...
Rolling Stone

Judge Says He Let Rittenhouse Randomly Select Jurors Out of a Tumbler So He Would Feel ‘In Control’

The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial explained his widely criticized move to allow the defendant — on trial for homicide in connection to the killing of two people in Kenosha, Wisconsin — to randomly select dismissed jurors out of a tumbler. In Wisconsin, 18 to 20 jurors are initially picked to sit on a trial. Following closing arguments, the extra jurors are removed before deliberation to establish a 12-person jury. It is rare, however, that the defendant themselves — in this case, Rittenhouse — is given agency over their fate by randomly plucking out the dismissed jurors’ numbers out of...
KENOSHA, WI
The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Judge Schroeder refers to juror as ‘a Black’ in latest controversy

The judge overseeing Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial has once again come under scrutiny after he referred to a juror in a previous case he presided over as “a Black”.Judge Bruce Schroeder made the remark on Wednesday when explaining his decision to allow Mr Rittenhouse to pick the names of the six jurors who would not be joining the final jury of 12.In a rambling explanation, Judge Schroeder said the last time he allowed a court clerk to pick names was about two decades ago in a trial with a Black defendant.He said there “a bad optic” after clerk chose “a...
