National Gourmet Market Taking Over 48 HRS Spot

There are two things a cocktail requires to become a classic—it needs to taste great and it needs to have a great name. Take the Sidecar as an example: Cognac, lemon juice and orange liqueur. The Sidecar is a classic—great name, great drink. Now, if you were to replace the cognac with gin, you would have a cocktail called the White Lady—still a pretty tasty drink, but the name is unfortunate, which is why you’ve probably never heard of it. Sidecars with whiskey don’t taste good enough to have a name, but Sidecar with tequila? Well, we call that a Margarita,...

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO