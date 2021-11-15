National Gourmet Market Taking Over 48 HRS Spot

In September, the lively Gourmet Gallop food and wine walk
celebrated its 10th anniversary. Members of the community and their foodie friends ventured to downtown Walnut Creek in
support of locally owned restaurants to sample small bites, desserts, and fine wine. Twenty-one eateries participated in the festivities, including Bierhaus, Capullo Cocina Mexicana, Lottie’s Creamery, Massimo Ristorante, Opa!, Residual Sugar Wine Bar, Tellus Coffee, Torsap Thai Kitchen, Vitality Bowls, Walnut Creek Yacht Club, and many more. Proceeds benefit the award-winning professional dance company Diablo Ballet, the organization’s PEEK Outreach programs (Performing Arts Education and Enrichment for Kids), and Diablo Ballet School.
