ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

In-vehicle payment transaction volumes to top 4.7bn globally by 2026

By Tom Phillips
nfcw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal transaction volumes for in-vehicle payments made directly from vehicle systems without the use of a smartphone will exceed 4.7bn by 2026, up from 87m in 2021, according to a forecast by Juniper Research. “This extraordinary growth of over 5,300% in the next five years...

www.nfcw.com

Comments / 0

Related
techstartups.com

Celer’s cBridge Surpasses $1 Billion in Transaction Volume in Four Months

Celer’s cBridge, the multi-chain network that enables instant and low-cost value transfers into Ethereum and its Layer2s, has surpassed $1 billion in total cross-chain transaction volume and assets bridged. Celer’s cBridge has shown steady and rapid progress since launching in July 2021, reaching a daily peak of $25 million in...
MARKETS
nfcw.com

African payment apps to add ultrasonic authentication for contactless transactions

Consumers across Africa will soon be able to use Nigeria-based payment services provider Paga Group’s mobile apps to authenticate in-store and person-to-person contactless payments using ultrasonic data-over-sound proximity verification technology. The company is adding ultrasonic authentication to both its Paga payments and Doroki merchant apps and plans to roll it...
WORLD
martechseries.com

Poor Customer Service Threatens $4.7 Trillion in Annual Revenue Globally as Companies Struggle to Retain Staff

Nearly all consumers say they were dissatisfied with their experiences as customers in 2021, according to the 2022 Global Consumer Trends report from Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category. Marketing Technology News: New Research Reveals Flaws in Conventional Marketing Mix Modeling Approache. “As...
ECONOMY
wsau.com

Russian e-commerce venture SberMarket’s transaction volumes triple

(Reuters) – The e-commerce arm of Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank, said on Friday its transaction volumes tripled in the third quarter, helped by an expanding range of services it offers, including express delivery. Sberbank became the majority shareholder in SberMarket in January after buying a stake from its joint venture...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Juniper Research
cryptopolitan.com

CoinsPaid registers a 120% increase in transaction volume

• The crypto company won recognition as Crypto Wallet of the Year at AIBC for the second time. • Coinspaid is ready to move forward with cryptocurrencies by offering the best of services. Just as PayTM, PayPal and Stripe have been integrating into the crypto space, older wallets like Coinspaid...
MARKETS
pymnts

Keeping Transactions Secure Is Key to Making Business Payments Invisible

Today's most powerful technologies are those where the processes behind that innovation are hidden or invisible from users' consciousness. When done right, this high-functioning tech is not only seamless but creates time for users that allows them to shift their focus elsewhere. Enter the "invisible payment," which is exactly what...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
nfcw.com

Hong Kong Monetary Authority lays out technical design options for digital HK dollar

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has published a white paper that explores potential technical and design options for issuing and distributing retail central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and proposes a two-tier system as “one possible design” for a digital HK dollar or e-HKD. The 50-page e-HKD: A Technical Perspective...
WORLD
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Critical Care Information System Market to Reach $40.5Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 3.7% CAGR - Decisive Markets Insights

The Critical Care Information System research report by DECISIVE MARKETS INSIGHTS focuses on the sector's key market characteristics, including historical data, present market conditions, the ecosystem, technological advancements, upcoming innovations, and company developments. It also evaluates the economic conditions of the firm to acquire a better understanding of regional as well as a global competitive advantage. It's largely made up of data and information acquired to evaluate the success of a marketing effort. The Critical Care Information System research report study is entirely focused on revealing the best and new market potentials by giving accurate financial data, ensuring the success of the client's business in the overall marketplace. As a result, this business market research report has significant global relevance.
BUSINESS
Fox5 KVVU

IRS to begin taxing businesses for payment app transactions

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Many of us use Venmo, Paypal, or Cashapp, but the IRS is now cracking down on these payment apps. Until now, the IRS usually only issued 1099 for a business with at least 200 business transactions and at least $20,000 in gross payments. However, that's all changing on Jan 1.
CELL PHONES
nfcw.com

Mercedes to let drivers authenticate in-vehicle payments for goods and services with their fingerprint

Mercedes drivers in the UK and Germany will soon be able to authorise in-car payments for goods and services using a fingerprint sensor in their vehicle’s dashboard. Daimler is to roll out biometric payments in its Mercedes vehicles “from spring 2022”, enabling owners to initiate and complete strong customer authentication (SCA) compliant transactions directly from their car’s MBUX head unit and infotainment centre using the Mercedes Pay payments platform.
CELL PHONES
OilPrice.com

U.S. Gasoline Prices Set For Decline

Americans could soon see relief at the pump as U.S. gasoline prices are set to decline if the drop in crude oil prices holds, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at fuel-savings platform GasBuddy, said on Friday. International benchmarks WTI Crude and Brent Crude were losing more than 2%...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy