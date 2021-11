It’s been quite the first season for Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian’s Longhorns have done what Texas always seems to do these days. They came into the year with a lot of hype and fell quite short of it. The Longhorns are nursing a 4-6 record following a catastrophic loss to the Kansas Jayhawks during a five-game losing streak. Despite the fact that the program made it official that they’re moving on up to the SEC, things continue to trend downward on the field. And we haven’t even mentioned the whole “assistant coach’s stripper girlfriend’s pet monkey Halloween biting incident” thing, which Sark had to publicly say was “not a distraction.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO