An unknown man assaulted a female student on Sunday night. It was a scary end to the weekend in Orono on the campus of the University of Maine a couple of nights ago. An alert was issued late via the Emergency Information section on the University of Maine's website involving a reported assault near the East Annex. According to the alert, around 8:30p on Sunday night, the student said the unknown man grabbed her from behind before threatening her with an unknown object and pushing her to the ground. He ran off as soon as she hit the ground.

ORONO, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO