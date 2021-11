KISS's longtime manager Doc McGhee says the band will play a Vegas run after all. The first residency was scrapped a couple weeks ago. Speaking with The Rock Experience with Mike Brunn, McGhee says it wasn't the rumored "soft ticket sales" that were initially reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal that caused the shows to be canceled. (The paper edited that part out of the article shortly after posting it.) Rather, KISS decided that too-strict COVID policies that might impact European fans getting to see the shows were the reason. Listen to Doc McGhee in the podcast link below.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO