Bristol Rovers without banned Glenn Whelan for Oxford replay

Glenn Whelan will miss Bristol Rovers’ FA Cup first-round replay with Oxford through suspension.

The midfielder was sent off against Northampton at the weekend after being shown a second yellow card for a foul on Mitch Pinnock.

Rovers boss Joey Barton has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the clash.

The Gas are still without key attackers Harvey Saunders (ankle), Leon Clarke (hamstring) and Brett Pitman (groin).

Oxford boss Karl Robinson will make changes to his side.

Matty Taylor is set to be assessed ahead of the fixture after appearing to injure his arm against Ipswich at the weekend.

Robinson told the Oxford Mail that one player would miss out with tonsillitis but did not disclose any further details.

The U’s will also be without Alex Rodriguez-Gorrin, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the previous game against Rovers.

