Bristol Rovers without banned Glenn Whelan for Oxford replay

 4 days ago
Glenn Whelan will miss Bristol Rovers’ FA Cup first-round replay with Oxford through suspension.

The midfielder was sent off against Northampton at the weekend after being shown a second yellow card for a foul on Mitch Pinnock.

Rovers boss Joey Barton has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the clash.

The Gas are still without key attackers Harvey Saunders (ankle), Leon Clarke (hamstring) and Brett Pitman (groin).

Oxford boss Karl Robinson will make changes to his side.

Matty Taylor is set to be assessed ahead of the fixture after appearing to injure his arm against Ipswich at the weekend.

Robinson told the Oxford Mail that one player would miss out with tonsillitis but did not disclose any further details.

The U’s will also be without Alex Rodriguez-Gorrin, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the previous game against Rovers.

Bristol Rovers come from behind to stun Northampton

Antony Evans netted a 59th-minute winner as Bristol Rovers came from behind to beat Northampton 2-1 in a feisty League Two clash at the Memorial Stadium. Both sides could have netted in a lively opening to the game, Evans shooting wide from a good chance and Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw saving well from a Kion Etete volley at the other end.
SOCCER
newschain

Solihull’s Jordan Cranston banned for Wigan replay

Solihull Moors remain without suspended defender Jordan Cranston for Tuesday evening’s FA Cup first-round replay at home to Wigan. Cranston completes a three-match ban following his dismissal against Yeovil on October 30. Kyle Storer and Ryan Barnett are likely to be involved after returning from illness to feature in Saturday’s...
SOCCER
newschain

Sion Spence double caps impressive Bristol Rovers comeback

Substitute Sion Spence netted twice in the second half of extra time as Bristol Rovers hit back from 3-1 down to beat Oxford 4-3 in a memorable FA Cup first round replay. The home side went in front in the 48th minute at the Memorial Stadium when midfielder Sam Finlay netted with a low drive from Antony Evans’ pass.
SOCCER
