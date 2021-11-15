ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dow Futures Eye Triple-Digit Pop as Retail Earnings Loom

By Fernanda Horner
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 4 days ago

Stock futures are pointed higher this morning, poised to right the ship after snapping a five-week win streak on Friday. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) are eyeing a 137-point pop, while futures on both the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 (NDX) are indicating a confidently higher open as...

www.schaeffersresearch.com

MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
investing.com

Dow Futures Fall 175 Pts; Covid Lockdown Worries Mount

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening mixed Friday, with concerns of a fresh wave of Covid-19 infections weighing on cyclicals despite a positive quarterly earnings season. At 7:05 AM ET (1105 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 175 points, or 0.5%, S&P 500 Futures traded 10 points, or...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Dow futures slide as European Covid woes dent global sentiment

Stock futures were mixed early Friday as concerns over a resurgence of Covid-19 weighed on global markets. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 138 points, reversing course having earlier been in positive territory by a similar margin. S&P 500 futures were marginally lower while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 60 points.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Mixed as Covid-19 Rears Ugly Head

Stock futures are a mixed bag this morning, with the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Europe haunting Wall Street. Austria just became the latest to re-implement restrictions, sending the country into a new lockdown. In turn, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) futures are pointed 192 points lower, and S&P 500 (SPX) futures are eyeing losses as well. Meanwhile, futures on the Nasdaq-100 (NDX) are indicating solid gains, amid strength in the tech sector, specifically semiconductors. Elsewhere, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) just authorized Moderna (MRNA) and Pfizer (PFE) Covid-19 booster shots for all adults.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Futures#Dow Stock#Stock Futures#Futures Contracts#Dji#Ndx#Chinese#Wmt#Target#Lovesac#Tyson Foods#The Cboe Options Exchange#Cboe#Crwd#Morgan Stanley#Tsn
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 slump Friday but Nasdaq Composite edges higher in early Friday action

U.S. stock benchmarks headed lower Friday morning, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and a national lockdown in Austria, with Germany threatening similar action to mitigate the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19 that has plagued the globe for two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5%, the S&P 500 index was off less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2%. Friday marks the final full week of trading in November before the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., with the markets closed on Thursday and ending early in the following session.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Benchmarks Mixed as Dow Heads for Weekly, Daily Drop

Stocks are mixed midday, as Wall Street warily eyes the resurgence of Covid-19 cases internationally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is down triple digits, on track for its third-straight daily loss and second-straight weekly loss. The S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC), however, are both on track for weekly wins, while the former is eyeing muted gains and the latter is up triple digits.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Canadian Dollar Eyes Retail Sales

The Canadian dollar has been unusually busy in the European session and has lost ground to the US dollar. USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.2649, up 0.43% on the day. Canada posted strong retail sales numbers in August, as the headline read came in at 2.8% y/y and the core release at 2.1%. However, the markets are bracing for a sharp turnaround for September, with a consensus of -1.7% and -1.0%, respectively. A significant decline would put into question the extent of the recovery and could sour investor sentiment towards the Canadian dollar. The currency hasn’t posted a winning week since mid-October, and the streak will continue unless retail sales is stronger than expected.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Intuit Nabs New Highs After Forecast Hike, Earnings Beat

The shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) are up 12.9% at $710 this morning, following the Fintech company's fiscal first-quarter earnings report. INTU posted profits of $1.53 per share on $2.01 billion in revenue, topping analysts' estimates. It also shared an upbeat forecast, thanks to its recent Credit Karma acquisition, and its even more recent acquisition of MailChimp.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Options Bulls Blast Pfizer, Moderna Stocks on FDA Booster Approval

Amid a Covid-19 resurgence in Europe, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today authorized Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) booster shots for all adults. The move hopes to address waning protection against breakthrough cases of the illness, with booster doses to be administered at least six months after the two first doses. At last check, PFE is up 0.8% at $51.80, after earlier surging to an all-time high of $52.83, while MRNA was last seen up 4.9% at $263.64.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 0.61% to $2,978.53 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $33.77 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS

