REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Reedsville football team has a state title for the first time in program history and the energy through town was electric. Coach Aaron Fredrick for the Reedsville High School Football program said, “There’s nothing like it. It’s so special. It’s something every team dreams about, every single team that has come before us that had that goal of getting to madison and we’re just so proud to be representing the football players that played in the past.”

REEDSVILLE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO