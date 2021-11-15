Register To Win A Thanksgiving ‘Thank-FULL’ Pie

This might look like a bowl of cracked egss without the yolks, and you are absolutely correct. That's the start of this absolutely delicious recipe for French Silk Pie that lowers the calorie count from Perkins tasty concoction coming in at 760 calories per slice, to a mere 261 calories per slice. If calories are what make french silk pie taste better, then you will be pleasantly surprised that I'd make this trade every.single. day. This recipe turned out great. I'm not saying I got it right the first time, because I definitely made some mistakes trying to figure out how to do this correctly, but in the end, I was super happy with the results.

LITTLE FALLS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO