Register To Win A Thanksgiving ‘Thank-FULL’ Pie

It's not even Thanksgiving but many holiday light festivals are either underway or will be soon. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON this week. Bentleyville, Duluth, Nov. 20 - Dec. 27: Every winter, Duluth’s Bayfront Festival Park transforms into “America's Largest Free Walk-Through Lighting Display," shining bright with 4 million lights at Bentleyville Tour of Lights. Visitors can enjoy hot cocoa, popcorn and roasted marshmallows while marveling at the brilliant displays. Bentleyville is open daily Nov. 20 - Dec. 27. Admission is free, but monetary donations as well as unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items are appreciated.
Comments / 0