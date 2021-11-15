Child Tax Credit: Deadline looms to register for lump sum up to $1,800 per child

The Internal Revenue Service is urging those who have not received the five monthly payments of the extended Child Tax Credit, to sign up to get a lump sum payment for each qualifying child.

The IRS is asking those eligible for the payment to sign up by 11:59 p.m. Monday (Nov. 15) in order to get the lump sum payments of up to $1,800 for each child under 6, and up to $1,500 for each child age 6 to 17 if they have not been receiving the monthly payments, which began in July.

The IRS recently sent letters to those who are eligible for the credit urging them to sign up for the lump sum payments if they have not received the monthly payments, the IRS said in a news release. Getting the letter is not a requirement to sign up for the payment.

You can only sign up online for the lump sum credits, at IRS.gov/childtaxcredit2021. Families can choose to file either in English or Spanish.

Families signing up now will normally receive half of their total Child Tax Credit on Dec. 15.

Anyone who received advance payments of the CTC during 2021 can claim the rest of the credit when they file their 2021 Federal income tax return.

According to the IRS, “early in 2022 families will receive Letter 6419 documenting any advance payments issued to them during 2021 and the number of qualifying children used to calculate the advance payments.”

