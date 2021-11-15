ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Photos: Liverpool bombing

 4 days ago

Liverpool bombing investigation Emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021....

KVIA

UK says Liverpool taxi blast was a bomb, raises threat level

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. government has increased the terror level to severe, meaning an attack is highly likely. The move comes after police said a blast in a taxi outside a Liverpool hospital was caused by a homemade bomb. The explosion at the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday is being treated as a terrorist incident, but police say the motive remains unclear. The blast killed the passenger, named as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen, and injured the taxidriver. Russ Jackson, the head of Counterterrorism Policing in northwest England, said the blast involved an improvised explosive device made and carried by the deceased passenger. Four men, thought to be associates of the attacker, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Liverpool bomb: Four freed as suspect killed in blast named

Four men arrested under terrorism laws after a bomb exploded outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on Remembrance Sunday have been released without charge. It comes after police named Emad Al Swealmeen as the man who died when a homemade device blew up in the back of a taxi shortly before 11.00 GMT.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#England#Police#Counter Terrorism#Ap
KEYT

Liverpool taxi bombing suspect named as police release 4 men

LONDON (AP) — British police have released four men arrested under terrorism laws by detectives investigating a homemade bomb explosion in a Liverpool taxi. Police have named the suspected bomber, who died, as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen, who came to Britain as an asylum-seeker several years ago and had converted to Christianity. Al Swealmeen was killed and a taxi driver injured when a blast ripped through the vehicle outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. Police have called the blast a terrorist act, but say they are still working to determine the motive. Four men in their 20s who had been detained under the Terrorism Act were released late Monday. Police said they are “satisfied with the accounts they have provided.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Terrorism threat raised to severe after Liverpool bomb attack

The UK’s terrorism threat level has been raised to severe, meaning an attack is “highly likely”, according to the government.The announcement follows a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee chaired by Boris Johnson on Monday afternoon, and comes a day after a bomb was detonated outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.Speaking to reporters on Monday Priti Patel said the change was being made because two terror attacks had taken place within a month.David Amess, a Conservative MP, was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery in Southend, Essex, on 15 October.The home secretary said the Liverpool attack had had a “very...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Liverpool bomb: Muslim people already suffering hatred, says MP

Muslim people are already suffering racial hatred after Sunday's terrorist incident at Liverpool Women's Hospital, one of the city's MPs has revealed. Labour's Kim Johnson said her team "had been hearing incidents where women wearing the hijab are facing abuse". City Mayor Joanne Anderson has led calls for unity after...
WORLD
The Guardian

Liverpool bomb suspect sought help from MP over asylum claim

The suspected Liverpool bomber sought help from his local MP as he tried to secure leave to remain in the UK from the Home office, the Guardian understands. Emad al-Swealmeen, also known as Enzo Almeni, contacted the office of Paula Barker, the Labour MP for Wavertree, last year. The Home Office is thought to have rejected his latest claim of asylum in December 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liverpool bomb attack: Mayor meets locals following hospital explosion

Mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson was out and about speaking to locals along with Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy and Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell following the terror attack outside the women’s hospital on Sunday (14 November). Kennedy listened to the concerns of local residents and tried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Liverpool bomb attack: Faith leaders speak out after taxi explosion

Local faith leaders in Liverpool have been speaking out following the terrorist attack in which a bomb was set off in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday (14 November). Canon Crispin Pailing, Leyla Mashjari, Priyanka Mohta and Rabbi Avinoam Czitron all read out speeches outside the scene of...
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool bomb investigators ‘discovering more by the hour’ says security minister

Security minister Damian Hinds has said counterterrorism police are “discovering more by the hour” about the Liverpool attack, as he suggested it was “not impossible” others could have been involved.His remarks come after police named the failed bomber who died in the Liverpool Women’s Hospital explosion as 32-year-old Emad al-Swealmeen and the UK’s terror threat was raised to “severe” from “substantial”.Addressing the situation, Mr Hinds stressed it could be “weeks” before the full picture of the attack is known, including the motivation and whether others were involved.“It’s a live investigation and the police do have the space, the time,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Tory councillor uses Liverpool bomb picture to mock Jeremy Corbyn

A Tory councillor has faced backlash for using a picture from the scene of the Liverpool bomb attack to mock Jeremy Corbyn.Paul Nickerson shared the picture on Twitter late on Monday evening which showed an image of Mr Corbyn holding a poppy wreath photoshopped onto another picture of the burning car used in the Liverpool bomb attack.Mr Nickerson has since deleted the tweet and issued an apology on Tuesday morning on Twitter. The post read: “I would like to apologies [sic] for a political tweet sent from my account yesterday which has been upsetting for some people and I unreservedly...
POLITICS
