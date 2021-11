How is this even possible? While most are dark until the spring, a drive-in theater has just opened downtown Detroit and will show movies outdoors all winter. I don't have to remind you that 2020 was a year of many firsts. (Let's spin this in a positive direction.) The Capri Drive-In movie theater in Southwest Michigan continued to show movies long after a typical season, remaining open into December for the first time in its 56-year history. Even as Michigan theaters finally reopened in October of 2020 after a protracted shutdown, some fans were reluctant to buy a ticket.

