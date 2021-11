Among many of the sci-fi and fantasy properties finally tackled in 2021 on both the big and small screens, The Wheel of Time has long been regarded as one that could possibly be "unadaptable" — and since the rights were first optioned back in 2000, it's been a long and winding journey for the sprawling world of the late Robert Jordan's novels to finally become translated into a series format. With showrunner Rafe Judkins (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) now behind the wheel, so to speak, both long-time readers of the books and anyone who was even mildly intrigued from trailers and scene teases have been waiting to see whether the upcoming Prime Video adaptation is fully worth tuning in for. The good news? Those of you who found yourselves more than a little burned by the ending of another epic genre series (and I'm including myself within that group) may have just found your latest fantasy obsession to succumb to.

