Group 1 will sell its Brazil operations

Group 1 Automotive will sell its auto dealerships in Brazil after failing to scale up in the market, the company said Friday. An affiliate of Brazil-based Simpar S.A. agreed to buy the Houston auto retailer’s dealership operations in Brazil for roughly $93.4 million. The deal is...
Brazil's Amazon rainforest saw its highest annual rate of deforestation in over 15 years, the latest data shows, after a 22 percent climb from the previous year. The country's space research agency monitoring system showed that the region lost over 5,100 square miles of rainforest — comparable to about the size of the U.S. state of Connecticut — between August 2020 to July 2021, according to data published on Thursday. That's the worst annual loss since 2006, when the Brazilian Amazon shed more than 8,800 square miles.
Following a challenging pandemic period for the global garment industry, Peru’s apparel sector is bouncing back. Exports are up over 2020, and according to Mario Ocharan, director of export promotion at trade and tourism organization PromPeru, the nation expects shipments to meet or exceed 2019 levels.
In a chat with Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman, Ocharan and Rizal Bragagnini, executive director, Peru Textiles Exporters Association, spoke to the state of Peru’s textile trade and the role that the garment industry is playing in Covid-19 recovery.
While the U.S. remains a significant export market for Peru, representing about half of all...
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has raised some eyebrows in recent years for his response to the Covid crisis and comments on climate change, but few are likely to be as bizarre as he led a motorbike tour of Qatar. Bolsonaro could be seen waving to the camera as he was...
Cathie Wood and her firm ARK Invest are famous for their optimistic Tesla prediction. And now, in a new 55 minutes long interview, Wood says Tesla has a chance of selling 20 million vehicles a year by 2025. ARK Invest, the exchange-traded fund (ETF) run by Cathie Wood is famous...
McAlester city councilors approved a proposal to sell city property for an electronic cryptocurrency mining operation — but only after lawyers got together one more time to pound out a mineral rights issue. In the end, city councilors voted during a special Tuesday night meeting to sell 30 acres at...
China Evergrande Group is planning to sell its entire stake in a Hong Kong-listed film and television production company for 2.13 billion Hong Kong dollars ($273.5 million), the latest move by debt-strapped conglomerate to generate cash.
A recent press release from Arden Group, a real estate investment management firm focused on the top 25 US markets, might at first read as though the company had gone into the software business, with its talk of a best-in-class logistics real estate operating platform. But the launch of Arden...
Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
Brazilian charter provider Flapper and electric propulsion company Magnix are working to bring electric-powered Cessna Caravans to Brazilian skies in 2024. The companies on 15 November revealed that Flapper committed to purchase up to 20 of Magnix’s 850hp (634kW) Magni650 electric propulsion units. The companies intend to use the propulsion...
European payments firm Volt has entered Brazil. Volt states that it has now integrated Brazil’s domestic instant payments network Pix – and established its physical presence in São Paulo. Volt states that it currently works with over 5000 banks in Europe on the PSD2 Open Banking network. The expansion into...
Private-markets firm Partners Group, on behalf of its clients, is to sell Pacific Bells, a franchisee of the Taco Bell brand in the United States, to Orangewood Partners, a long-term focused private investment firm. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. Founded in 1989 with the opening of...
Huawei has sold its x86 server business, another step in the firm’s efforts to insulate itself from sanctions. Huawei has been struggling to reinvent itself following crippling sanctions at the hands of the US and its allies. The company has repeatedly been accused of aiding Beijing’s spying efforts, leading countries around the world to ban it from participating in their 5G networks. The US has even taken measures to cut Huawei off from the chips it uses to manufacture its devices.
Since last Sunday, 39,000 world leaders, diplomats and climate change constituents have flocked to Glasgow, Scotland, for the COP26 climate summit. Amid the logistical hiccups of COVID-19 protocols and restrictions, nations are pledging to reduce emissions, as well as move beyond coal and deforestation. The global financial industry announced the availability of $130 trillion to finance net-zero-emissions projects for both nations and private organizations.
McAfee Corp. said it would be acquired by an investor group for around $12 billion in cash, about a year after the security-software company went public. The deal, valued at $26 a share, is being led by Advent International Corp., Permira Advisers LLC, Crosspoint Capital Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, GIC Pte. Ltd. and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
Brazil’s long-awaited auction of spectrum for 5G mobile services is finally underway. If it feels like a long time since Nokia predicted that Brazil would soon hold the biggest 5G auction ever, that’s because it is. It was summer 2019 when the Finnish vendor’s chief technology officer in Latin America Wilson Cardoso made such a comment to Reuters that was subsequently excitedly re-reported across the industry.
A proposed merger will have Spirit of Texas Bank, which has two locations in San Antonio, absorbed into an Arkansas-based bank. Simmons First National Corporation, owner of Simmons Bank will execute an agreement to acquire Spirit of Texas Bancshares and its assets, the companies announced on Friday, November 19. The...
It’s no secret that the watch market has been booming, and now there’s even more proof.
In the wake of two multimillion-dollar Geneva watch auctions held by Christie’s and Sotheby’s, respectively, the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry (FHS) has announced that exports of luxury timepieces are continuing on an upward trajectory.
In the month of October, exports totaled an eye-popping CHF 2.1 billion (approximately $2.26 billion at current exchange), which is the highest monthly figure in seven years. For context, that’s an increase of 12.5 percent year-on-year, as well as a 4.8 percent jump from October 2019.
According to the FHS, the...
AXIS Capital Holdings is enacting a policy designed to ensure a more diverse base for its supplier networks. The Bermuda-based specialty insurer and reinsurer said its new Supplier Diversity Policy calls for working with certified Diverse Business Enterprises in its procurement process. “Our commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion...
SAO PAULO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazilian military police clashed with an indigenous group in the northern Amazon state of Roraima during an operation to remove a roadblock, the state government said on Wednesday, as tensions mounted on the reserve over illegal gold mining and land invasions. The Raposa Serra...
