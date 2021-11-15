Group 1 will sell its Brazil operations

Huawei has sold its x86 server business, another step in the firm’s efforts to insulate itself from sanctions. Huawei has been struggling to reinvent itself following crippling sanctions at the hands of the US and its allies. The company has repeatedly been accused of aiding Beijing’s spying efforts, leading countries around the world to ban it from participating in their 5G networks. The US has even taken measures to cut Huawei off from the chips it uses to manufacture its devices.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO