Bears' Deon Bush: Returns to practice

Montgomery rushed 13 times for 63 yards and caught both of his targets for 17 yards in Monday night's 29-27 loss to the Steelers. Montgomery returned from a four-game absence to lead Chicago's backfield with some tough running. The tailback ripped off a game-long rush of 21 yards and also sprinkled in a couple receptions, totaling a respectable 15 touches for 80 yards on the night. Meanwhile, with Montgomery returning, rookie Khalil Herbert managed just four rushes for 13 yards, including just one second-half carry. With the Bears now entering their bye week, Montgomery should be fresh when he next takes the field in Week 11 versus the Ravens.
