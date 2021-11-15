ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Bears' Deon Bush: Returns to practice

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Bush (quadriceps) will return to practice Monday. Bush has been on...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

Akiem Hicks injuries continue to stack up with Chicago Bears

One of the more disappointing notes from the Chicago Bears’ loss was that in the clutch, Akiem Hicks was nowhere to be found. The announcers noted this, and the camera crew found Hicks on the sideline, with his ankle wrapped up. So, as the Steelers drove to close out the game, one of the Bears best defenders was watching.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Why the Khalil Mack era could be ending

The Chicago Bears have been without pass rusher Khalil Mack since their Week 7 tilt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and things don’t look to be getting any better. Mack’s foot injury has kept him out of practice this week, yet again, and on Thursday the team took an additional measure which made fans a little worried.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Tarik Cohen is angry, but questions still linger

Early last season, the Chicago Bears lost shifty running back and return specialist Tarik Cohen to an ACL injury. After sitting out the remainder of the 2020 season, many believed he would be back for the start of this year. Unfortunately, that has not been the case. Cohen has yet...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Damien Williams: Idle for second straight practice

Williams (knee) didn't participate in Friday's practice. He'll have one more chance this week to get back on the field in some capacity, but if Williams remains a non-participant in Saturday's session, he'll likely be ruled out in advance of Monday's game against the Steelers. If Williams isn't available Week 9, Khalil Herbert would represent the clear top option among the running backs currently on the 53-man roster, though David Montgomery (knee) resumed practicing this week and could have a chance to return from a four-game stint on injured reserve as soon as Monday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' J.P. Holtz: Misses practice Friday

Holtz (concussion) did not practice Friday. Holtz entered concussion protocol on Sunday and has yet to be cleared. He has an extra day to prepare since the Bears don't play until Monday, but time is running out. If Holtz is unable to get cleared in time, it's likely Jesper Horsted would pick up some extra snaps.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Cole Beasley: Returns to practice, listed as questionable

Beasley (ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after returning to a limited practice Friday. Beasley, who was briefly forced out of last weekend's win over the Dolphins, missed back-to-back practices Wednesday and Thursday, but his return to a limited session Friday suggests that he has a shot to suit up this weekend. The Week 9 status of Buffalo's slot man, who caught 10 passes (on 13 targets) for 110 yards versus Miami -- will be clarified prior to the first wave of games Sunday, with the Bills kicking off at 1:00 ET.
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Linebacker Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche has been placed on the injured reserve. The second-year defender missed each practice this week with a foot injury and will now miss at least three weeks with this IR designation. After an injury-ridden rookie season in 2020, Uche started to get things going...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' David Montgomery: Gets 15 touches in return

Montgomery rushed 13 times for 63 yards and caught both of his targets for 17 yards in Monday night's 29-27 loss to the Steelers. Montgomery returned from a four-game absence to lead Chicago's backfield with some tough running. The tailback ripped off a game-long rush of 21 yards and also sprinkled in a couple receptions, totaling a respectable 15 touches for 80 yards on the night. Meanwhile, with Montgomery returning, rookie Khalil Herbert managed just four rushes for 13 yards, including just one second-half carry. With the Bears now entering their bye week, Montgomery should be fresh when he next takes the field in Week 11 versus the Ravens.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bears sign Sam Kamara to the practice squad, release Jon’Vea Johnson

On Thursday the Chicago Bears re-signed outside linebacker Sam Kamara to their practice squad, and to make room for him they released wide receiver Jon’Vea Johnson. Kamara had been with the Bears all season long before being released from their 53-man roster yesterday. He was a member of their initial practice squad after being an undrafted free agent from Stoney Brook, and he was signed to the active roster on October 12. In the three games he appeared in he had 2 tackles in 46 defensive snaps, and a special teams tackle in 26 third phase snaps.
NFL
CBS Sports

Patriots' Chase Winovich: Returns to practice

Winovich (hamstring) returned to practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. Winovich has been on injured reserve since mid-October, but his return to practice likely signals that the Patriots will open his 21-day window to return. It's not yet clear when the 2019 third-rounder will be cleared for game action, but he's trending in the right direction.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Bears Activate former Steelers OLB Cassius Marsh from Practice Squad

The Chicago Bears have elevated linebacker Cassius Maurice from their practice squad to their active roster in advance of Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bears just signed Marsh to their practice squad on Monday. Chicago will be playing without top edge rusher Khalil Mack, who was ruled out of the game on Friday with a knee injury.
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears rookie Teven Jenkins inching closer to a return

PITTSBURGH — Rookie left tackle Teven Jenkins appears to be moving closer to returning from injured reserve. In the hours before the game Monday at Heinz Field, he was put through a strenuous workout by trainer Jason Loscalzo. On Friday, Jenkins was spotted running up the hill behind the practice field at Halas Hall.
NFL
CBS Sports

Deon Yelder: Let go by Tampa Bay

Yelder was released from the Buccaneers' practice squad Wednesday. Yelder and wideout John Hurst were both released from the Buccaneers' practice squad Wednesday, which made room for the team to add Darren Fells and Breshad Perriman. The 26-year-old made three appearances for Tampa Bay this season and caught his only target for zero yards.
NFL
cbslocal.com

J.C. Jackson Returns To Patriots Practice On Friday

FOXBORO (CBS) — An illness kept Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson off the practice field on Wednesday and Thursday. But New England’s top corner was back at it on Friday, as the team prepares for Sunday’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Jackson’s status for the game still remains up in the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Bears designate Teven Jenkins for return from IR

The Bears have not had second-round pick Teven Jenkins in the lineup at all this year, but the rookie tackle could still make a contribution before the year is out. Jenkins had back surgery this summer and went on injured reserve before the first game of the regular season. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said on Monday that the team is designating Jenkins for return from free agency and opening a 21-day window for him to practice before the team will have to make a call on activating him.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Eddie Jackson: Could return against Ravens

Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that he's "hoping" Jackson (hamstring) will be able to return Sunday against the Ravens, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Jackson was inactive for the Bears' loss to the Steelers due to his hamstring injury but has a chance to return following the team's Week 10 bye. The safety was held out of practice ahead of Week 9, so he'll presumably have to return to practice this week if he hopes to play against Baltimore.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

What’s next for Teven Jenkins — and the Chicago Bears? 6 questions about the 2nd-round pick who returned to practice after back surgery.

Finally. At long last. Chicago Bears rookie Teven Jenkins returned to practice Monday afternoon at Halas Hall as the team opened its 21-day window to activate him from injured reserve. Jenkins has been out with a back injury since the Bears reported to training camp in late July. He had surgery Aug. 18 and was placed on IR when the season began. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Monday morning he was ...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Khalil Mack will undergo foot surgery and is out for the season, Akiem Hicks won’t play Sunday and Allen Robinson is doubtful for the Chicago Bears

A tsunami of injury developments crashed down on Halas Hall on Friday. The Chicago Bears must now show how equipped they are to handle this latest flood of adversity with another season slipping away. Khalil Mack is done for the year, formally placed on injured reserve Friday afternoon and scheduled to undergo left foot surgery next week. That’s the most significant setback for the Bears as ...
NFL

