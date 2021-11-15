Bears' Deon Bush: Returns to practice

On Thursday the Chicago Bears re-signed outside linebacker Sam Kamara to their practice squad, and to make room for him they released wide receiver Jon’Vea Johnson. Kamara had been with the Bears all season long before being released from their 53-man roster yesterday. He was a member of their initial practice squad after being an undrafted free agent from Stoney Brook, and he was signed to the active roster on October 12. In the three games he appeared in he had 2 tackles in 46 defensive snaps, and a special teams tackle in 26 third phase snaps.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO