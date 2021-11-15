Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Could avoid IR stint

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
The postmortem from the Bucs’ 29-19 defeat at Washington contained a sliver of encouraging news, with coach Bruce Arians confirming various reports that nose tackle Vita Vea’s knee injury isn’t as serious as originally feared. Arians said Vea, injured on Washington’s winning touchdown run with 29 seconds remaining, sustained a...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl champions, with that comes a lot of burdens. The burden of every team giving you their best shot. The fact that the expectations of the team are repeating or bust. Then there’s the burden of every player that hits the free agent market or waiver wire should be signed. The latter is what we’ll talk about in this article.
It’s easy to fail to see Vita Vea on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers protection. Lavonte David and Devin White are two of the NFL’s most productive coverage linebackers. Shaquil Barrett is an elite breeze rusher on the skin. Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh are proud veterans who had been quiet productive in their 30s final year. Antoine Winfield Jr. used to be one thing of a rookie sensation in the defensive backfield. For optimistic, the presence of Tom Brady overwhelms every little thing else by the Bucs.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had bad news coming out of their bye week as WR Chris Godwin missed practice with a foot injury on Wednesday. With the Buccaneers having hoped to get other parts of their offense back in Week 10, the potential loss of another weapon is a hammer blow. Let’s take a look at Godwin’s injury and whether he might be available in Week 10.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be without three of their top weapons for their game Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Wide receive Chris Godwin is dealing with a foot injury and did not practice Wednesday. The fact that the Buccaneers are coming off their bye week and Godwin was not able to practice the first day back is not a good sign.
Robinson (hamstring) was placed on the Buccaneers' injured-reserve list Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. After getting ruled out for Week 10 earlier in the day, Robinson will now miss the Buccaneers' next three games. The team elected to place the corner on injured reserve to open up a roster spot for Sunday. Expect Ross Cockrell to see an increased number of depth snaps while Robinson is on injured reserve.
The Buccaneers lost to Washington on Sunday afternoon and they may have lost defensive tackle Vita Vea for a while as well. Vea had to be carted off after hurting his knee on Washington running back Antonio Gibson‘s touchdown run in the final minute of the game. After the game,...
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for their Monday night matchup with the New York Giants. Thursday before practice, wide receiver Antonio Brown was working with the “JUGS” machine. As Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports, Brown had his helmet on while working out. This indicates he’s at least getting closer to rejoining the team practicing.
The Buccaneers loss against the Washington Football Team was one to forget, but Vita Vea was still able to leave a mark on the game. As Pro Bowl voting begins, the Buccaneers will try to get as many of their players as possible into the game. This award is not the same badge of honor created by an All-Pro selection, but that isn’t easy in its own right to achieve.
