ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Could avoid IR stint

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Vea was diagnosed with a bone bruise and slight MCL sprain Monday, Greg...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers made the wrong decision on big free agent

The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Bucs nose tackle Vita Vea’s knee injury not as serious as feared

The postmortem from the Bucs’ 29-19 defeat at Washington contained a sliver of encouraging news, with coach Bruce Arians confirming various reports that nose tackle Vita Vea’s knee injury isn’t as serious as originally feared. Arians said Vea, injured on Washington’s winning touchdown run with 29 seconds remaining, sustained a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
bucsreport.com

Could the Buccaneers Sign Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the defending Super Bowl champions, with that comes a lot of burdens. The burden of every team giving you their best shot. The fact that the expectations of the team are repeating or bust. Then there’s the burden of every player that hits the free agent market or waiver wire should be signed. The latter is what we’ll talk about in this article.
NFL
sportstalkline.com

Vita Vea is the unsung hero of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ protection

It’s easy to fail to see Vita Vea on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers protection. Lavonte David and Devin White are two of the NFL’s most productive coverage linebackers. Shaquil Barrett is an elite breeze rusher on the skin. Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh are proud veterans who had been quiet productive in their 30s final year. Antoine Winfield Jr. used to be one thing of a rookie sensation in the defensive backfield. For optimistic, the presence of Tom Brady overwhelms every little thing else by the Bucs.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Chris Godwin Injury Update: Buccaneers WR could be a game-time decision in Week 10

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had bad news coming out of their bye week as WR Chris Godwin missed practice with a foot injury on Wednesday. With the Buccaneers having hoped to get other parts of their offense back in Week 10, the potential loss of another weapon is a hammer blow. Let’s take a look at Godwin’s injury and whether he might be available in Week 10.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers could be without 3 top stars with fantasy implications

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be without three of their top weapons for their game Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Wide receive Chris Godwin is dealing with a foot injury and did not practice Wednesday. The fact that the Buccaneers are coming off their bye week and Godwin was not able to practice the first day back is not a good sign.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Buccaneers Vita Vea#Ir#Giants
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Rashard Robinson: Lands on IR

Robinson (hamstring) was placed on the Buccaneers' injured-reserve list Friday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. After getting ruled out for Week 10 earlier in the day, Robinson will now miss the Buccaneers' next three games. The team elected to place the corner on injured reserve to open up a roster spot for Sunday. Expect Ross Cockrell to see an increased number of depth snaps while Robinson is on injured reserve.
NFL
NBC Sports

Vita Vea left late in Sunday’s game with a knee injury

The Buccaneers lost to Washington on Sunday afternoon and they may have lost defensive tackle Vita Vea for a while as well. Vea had to be carted off after hurting his knee on Washington running back Antonio Gibson‘s touchdown run in the final minute of the game. After the game,...
NFL
AllBucs

Buccaneers DL Vita Vea Carted Off With Knee Injury in Loss to Washington

The injury bug keeps on biting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Defensive tackle Vita Vea was carted off the field following a one-yard touchdown run by Antonio Gibson which sealed a victory for the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Head coach Bruce Arians shared after the game that Vea suffered an injury to his knee and had no updates to share regarding the severity of the wound.
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Sustains knee injury

Vea suffered a knee injury late in Sunday's loss to Washington, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Vea had to be carted off the field in the final minute of Sunday's contest, and coach Bruce Arians said after the game that he doesn't yet know the severity of the injury. The 26-year-old logged two solo tackles prior to his departure. If he's forced to miss time, Rakeem Nunez-Roches should see additional playing time.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Injury Update: Davis, Vea and Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing for their Monday night matchup with the New York Giants. Thursday before practice, wide receiver Antonio Brown was working with the “JUGS” machine. As Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times reports, Brown had his helmet on while working out. This indicates he’s at least getting closer to rejoining the team practicing.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Vita Vea diagnosed with a bone bruise and slight MCL sprain

Vea underwent an MRI, which revealed the injuries. He might miss some time, but the damage could've been a lot worse. Vea's presence this season has been huge for Tampa Bay's run-stuffing defensive front.
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Lose DT Vea To Injury In Loss

The worst part of the Bucs Week 10 performance was the embarrassing 29-19 loss to Washington. The second worst part was losing Vita Vea on the final meaningful play of the game. The Bucs big defensive tackle went down with a knee injury on Antonio Gibson’s one-yard touchdown run to ice the game. Vea was carted off the field, an ominous sign for the Bucs.
NFL
NBC Sports

Vita Vea gets good news from knee MRI

Buccaneers defensive lineman Vita Vea left Sunday’s game with a knee injury, but the news today is good. According to multiple reports, Vea has a slight MCL sprain and a bone bruise and won’t have to miss much time. That’s a lot better than it could have been. Although there...
NFL
10NEWS

'Wait and see': Bucs say Vita Vea's knee injury could've been worse

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers nose tackle, Vita Vea was carted off the field toward the end of the Bucs loss against Washington this past Sunday. Monday afternoon, head coach Bruce Arians said Vea's injury wasn't as bad as they once thought. Vea suffered a bone bruise and slight MCL sprain, Arians said during Monday's news conference.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers’ Vita Vea dodges bullet with latest injury update

After he was carted off the field in last night’s loss to the Washington Football Team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defensive tackle Vita Vea gave the team positive news on his ankle injury. Vea was diagnosed with a bone bruise and a slight MCL sprain, which proved to be significantly better than what the organization was dreadfully expecting. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:
NFL
FanSided

Buccaneers: Incredible Vita Vea play proves IDL prowess

The Buccaneers loss against the Washington Football Team was one to forget, but Vita Vea was still able to leave a mark on the game. As Pro Bowl voting begins, the Buccaneers will try to get as many of their players as possible into the game. This award is not the same badge of honor created by an All-Pro selection, but that isn’t easy in its own right to achieve.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy